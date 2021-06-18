White House plans talks between Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping

The White House will consider holding talks between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, as the two countries clash over issues such as human rights, a senior US official said on Thursday.

Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the two leaders should “take stock of where we are in the relationship.”

Beijing has flamed over a statement released Sunday at Biden’s request by Group of Seven leaders. It berated the country for human rights in its Xinjiang region and Hong Kong while demanding a full investigation and in-depth on the origins of the coronavirus in China.

“Soon enough, we’ll sit down to determine the right modality for engaging the two presidents,” Sullivan told reporters on a conference call.

“It could be a phone call, it could be a meeting on the sidelines of another international summit, it could be something else.”

Biden and Xi are both expected to attend the G20 meeting in October hosted by Italy, a possible venue for such talks. Sullivan said no final decision has been made.

When asked if he would ask Xi to push for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19, Biden told reporters on Wednesday: “We know each other well; we are not old friends. just pure business. “

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.

