Politics
French intelligence threatens Turkish student with “genocide” denial
A Franco-Turkish high school student was questioned and threatened by French intelligence agents about his Muslim identity and alleged extremism, after opposing his teacher’s claims regarding the events of 1915, which France recognizes as a so-called “Armenian genocide”.
The student, identified as Altay, has been the subject of intimidation, threats of imprisonment and attempts to associate him with extremism because he did not accept his teacher’s claims in class. story on June 2, even if it is not a crime in French law to oppose claims.
Altay and his family, who did not share their last name for security reasons, recounted the events to the Anadolu Agency (AA), claiming that his teacher had devoted half of the two hours of class to the allegations of the Armenians, repeatedly claiming that the Turks “killed Armenians” and civilians.
“I couldn’t stand it. I endured for 40 minutes, then calmly asked the question, ‘Is there any evidence?’ Then the teacher suddenly got angry and said, “How can you say that? How can you object to it?” Altay said.
He added that his teacher had said he could go to jail for a year for his remarks allegedly denying the “so-called” Armenian genocide, with school administrators calling his father to discuss what had happened. .
After some research, he discovered that none of his words constituted a crime in France and that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) did not oblige him to define the events of 1915 as “genocide”.
Questions about alleged radicalism, Muslim identity
After the incident, Altay was called a week later by intelligence forces to answer questions.
He said he was treated kindly, but despite being told that he hadn’t done anything illegal, they took the usernames and passwords of his social media accounts and asked about his religious beliefs and practices.
As an exam student at the time, Altay pointed out that he had been under a lot of stress. He was seriously worried about his future and was unable to concentrate on his homework.
Restrictions on freedom of expression
Father Aydin d’Altay said that when he met the principal of his son’s school he was told that the teenager “was facing a very bad incident” and that he could be sentenced to a fine or jail.
School administrators “exaggerated the incident” at the meeting, he said. In response, Aydin stressed that in France, “people have freedom of expression” and objected to restricting his son’s freedom of expression.
“If he committed such a serious crime, why don’t you give disciplinary action?” Aydin said he told the manager about it, who said it wasn’t possible.
“I said, ‘But you pass everything on to the higher authorities, why don’t you punish him? If he’s guilty, then you have to punish him.’ Then they fell silent, they didn’t say anything.
“Since that day, I have been a little depressed. As I was very worried, they gave me time off. My son’s mental state also deteriorated. my work colleagues supported me, nobody else … Nobody from the French administration called me. “
Altay’s mother Aysel also said the incident left her very worried about her son’s future.
Turkish position on the events of 1915
Turkey opposes portraying the events of 1915 as genocide, calling them a tragedy in which Turks and Armenians suffered losses in the fire of WWI.
Ankara has repeatedly proposed the establishment of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia under the supervision of international experts to examine the issue.
In 2014, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then Prime Minister of Turkey, expressed his condolences to the descendants of Armenians who lost their lives in the events of 1915.
