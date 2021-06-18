President Joko Widodo calls for the acceleration of vaccination against Covid-19





KOMPAS.TV – Vaccination is now starting to be carried out in a number of places of transport. President Joko Widodo directly screened passengers and KRL agents at Bogor train station in West Java to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joko Widodo said that Bogor’s status as a buffer for DKI Jakarta makes the movement of people very high. The acceleration of vaccination against COVID-19 is being carried out intensively in places with high community mobility. In addition to train stations, vaccine injections are also given at a number of transport terminals, such as bus stations, airports and ports. The government plans to vaccinate against COVID-19 for 181.5 million people in order to obtain collective immunity or collective immunity and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. Mass vaccinations also took place at the Pakansari stadium and at several hospitals and health centers in the regency of Bogor, West Java. President Jokowi had a virtual dialogue with health workers in a number of health centers and hospitals who also organized vaccinations. Meanwhile, the TNI commander and the national police chief witnessed the injection of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api stadium in West Java. 5,000 residents were injected with the vaccine on Thursday. They were divided into two groups, namely residents under the age of 50 and residents over the age of 50. The injection in Bandung is part of an effort to increase capacity to 400,000 people per day, towards the goal of one million people from July. TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahyanto, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadiki and BNPB Chief Ganif Warsito reviewed the mass vaccination that took place at Bandung Lautan Api Stadium in Bandung City. The integration of vaccinations between TNI and Polri in each region is targeted at 400,000 per day, so that the president’s goal of 1 million per day can be achieved. Indeed, TNI and Polri have connections with remote villages and residents’ vaccinations are carried out in open fields such as the GBLA stage.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos