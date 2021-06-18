Boris Johnson rules out giving workers legal right to work from home after lockdown ends





BORIS Johnson yesterday ruled out granting office workers the legal right to work from home after the lockdown ends. The PM wants a big return to the office, saying there are important benefits to working together. Ministers plan to ditch the work of home orders when the postponed Freedom Day finally arrives. But working from home for at least part of the week should be the new normal, as companies opt for hybrid staff working between home and office. But ministers plan to strengthen the law to make flexible working the default for all staff, giving them more rights to work part-time, share work and work from home. The Prime Minister's spokesperson said: We have always been clear that there are significant benefits to be gained from people working in the office. This remains the point of view of the prime ministers. We have asked people to work from home where they can during the pandemic, but there are no plans to introduce a legal right to work from home. Downing Street plans to let bosses and staff grapple with where they spend their working hours. But some Conservative MPs have warned that letting staff stay at home could devastate the economy. Former Tory Leader Iain Duncan Smith said: There is an economic ecosystem that is dying. It is a huge part of our economy. Business leaders have said the overwhelming number of employers are planning to dramatically cut staff office hours.







