Kennedy Introduces No Dollars for Dictators Act to Stop Taxpayer Money Flowing into China, Russia and Iran – Press Releases





WASHINGTON – Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) Introduced the No Dollars for Dictators Act today. The legislation would prohibit Special Drawing Rights allocations to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from going to perpetrators of genocide and state sponsors of terrorism unless Congress authorizes the allocation. “The Biden administration should not force American taxpayers to line the pockets of Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani. It’s astonishing that President Biden and Secretary Yellen have given the green light to a deal that sends $ 40 billion to China and Russia when all the poor countries in the world combined would receive half of it. “Congress is responsible for managing taxpayer dollars, and this bill would prevent the Biden administration from circumventing the Constitution on behalf of the world’s worst dictators. Oppressive and hostile regimes work every day to undermine America’s security and success, but the White House should not help them, ” Kennedy said. President Biden agreed to a general allocation of Special Drawing Rights to the IMF totaling $ 650 billion without the consent of Congress. Much of this allocation will go to dictators and countries that actively oppose US interests and violate human rights. Background The IMF distributes special drawing rights according to the economic position of each country in the world economy. This means that the richest countries in the world receive the most special drawing rights from all members of the IMF. The president’s rationale for supporting the proposed allocation is to allow low-income countries to exchange their special drawing rights for foreign currency to fund efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Under the proposed allocation, however, countries with the world’s 19 largest economies would receive $ 426 billion, the bulk of Special Drawing Rights. The 24 poorest countries would receive only 3% of the allocation, or $ 21 billion. China alone would receive $ 22 billion in special drawing rights, which is more than the total that all poor countries combined would receive. Russia would receive $ 18 billion. In addition to sending billions of dollars to Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the allocation would send billions in aid to Hassan Rouhani, Bashar al-Assad and Nicolas Maduro. States that sponsor terrorism will also receive assistance from the allocation approved by President Biden. Iran would receive $ 3.5 billion and Syria $ 900 million. While some have argued that Special Drawing Rights provide the United States with a free way to help poor countries, this is blatantly false. This IMF allocation would force the United States to issue debt to cover loans issued through special drawing rights. The United States would have to pay interest on this debt, and that interest would exceed any interest the United States could receive on the loans it issues. There is no requirement for countries that receive loans from the United States by way of special drawing rights to repay the principal. As a result, the financial burden of these loans will fall on the US taxpayer. The text of the No Dollars for Dictators Act is here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos