Biden unable to reach deal with Turkish Erdogan on Russian S-400





Russian S-400 missile battalions participate in tactical training to counter attacks from potential sabotage and reconnaissance groups. Vitaly Nevar | TASS via Getty Images WASHINGTON The Biden administration has been unable to find a solution with Turkey following Ankara’s provocative purchase of a Russian weapons system, which the NATO alliance sees as a risk to the security. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday during a call that President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the multibillion arms deal at NATO Headquarters this week. of dollars with Russia. In December, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on NATO member Turkey for purchasing the S-400 missile system in a showdown that is not usually seen within the alliance. “On the S-400, they discussed it. There was no resolution to the problem. There was a commitment to continue the dialogue on the S-400,” Sullivan said, adding that the Biden administration would have more to say on the matter. after Washington and Ankara had additional talks. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and US President Joe Biden (right) hold a NATO summit meeting at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels, 14 June 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images At a NATO press conference, Erdogan said he had not changed his stance on the S-400 despite a “heartfelt” meeting with Biden. Biden also said the meeting with Erdogan had been productive, adding that he wasconfident that the United States “will make real progress with Turkey”. Erdogan said on Thursday he told Biden to “not expect Turkey to take a different step on the F-35 and S-400 issues,” according to a Turkish state media report. “We need to monitor developments closely. We will monitor all of our rights,” he said. “During the next period, our foreign ministers, defense ministers and presidents of the defense industry will take this process forward by meeting their counterparts,” Erdogan added. In multiple efforts to deter Turkey from buying the Russian S-400 missile system, the State Department offered in 2013 and 2017 to sell Raytheon’s Patriot missile system. Ankara passed on the Patriot both times because the United States refused to transfer the system’s sensitive missile technology. An F-35 fighter jet is seen as Turkey takes delivery of its first F-35 fighter jet during a ceremony at the Lockheed Martin in Forth Worth, Texas, the United States, June 21, 2018. Atilgan Ozdil | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images Under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions law, any foreign government working with the Russian defense sector will find itself in the crosshairs of US economic sanctions. Despite warnings from the United States and other NATO allies, Turkey accepted the first of four S-400 missile batteries from the Kremlin in July 2019. A week later, the United States cut Turkey, a financial and industrial partner, from the F-35 program. Due to Turkey’s withdrawal from the F-35 program, US defense giant Lockheed Martin has offered other customers the jets initially planned to join the Ankara arsenal. Correction: Erdogan said on Thursday he told Biden to “not expect Turkey to take a different step on the F-35 and S-400 issues,” state media report says Turkish. An earlier version distorted the day.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos