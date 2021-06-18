Politics
An armed man attacks Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party, killing an
Published on:
Ankara (AFP)
On Thursday, an armed man stormed a provincial office of the pro-Kurdish Turkish party, killing a woman and raising alarm bells over the heated rhetoric accompanying the government’s efforts to shut down the party.
The People’s Democratic Party (HDP) identified the victim as Deniz Poyraz, a party official in the western province of Izmir where the morning attack took place.
The party’s national co-leader said a scheduled meeting of 40 officials at the office was called off for unrelated reasons moments before the attack.
“The plan here was clear,” HDP co-leader Mithat Sancar told reporters. “What they wanted was a massacre.”
The HDP is the third party in the Turkish parliament, supporting liberal causes and espousing left-wing economic views.
But President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sees him as the political front of outlaw Kurdish activists who have led a decades-long insurgency that has left tens of thousands dead.
Erdogan frequently delivers fiery speeches denouncing the party, which has seen dozens of its members arrested. The government’s attempt to use the courts to dissolve it drew strong reprimands in Europe and the United States.
The HDP said the rhetoric of Erdogan’s ruling party was “the instigator of this brutal attack.”
“After months of attacks by the ruling party and the Interior Ministry, and families ordered to organize in front of our provincial offices to provoke provocations, there was an attack this morning at 10:30 a.m. against our building in Izmir province, “he said in a statement. declaration.
The official spokesperson for the ruling AKP party called the incident “a provocation aimed at disturbing the peace and security (of Turkey)”.
“We condemn the attack and murder that took place at the HDP office in Izmir,” AKP spokesman Omer Celik said.
– ‘Served in Syria’ –
The Izmir governor’s office said the suspected assailant – who had “resigned as a health worker” – was in detention.
According to local media, the suspect claimed to have been sent to Syria, sharing photos on social media of him posing with Kalashnikov rifles.
# photo1
Several hundred HDP members and supporters staged a hastily organized protest in Istanbul after the attack, and a similar protest was reported in the predominantly Kurdish southeastern city of Diyarbakir.
“The fascist state should be held responsible,” they chanted at the Istanbul rally, before clashes broke out with helmeted riot police.
AFP journalists saw several demonstrators arrested.
The shooting came after a high-ranking prosecutor filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court with the aim of shutting down the party and banning 451 of its members from getting involved in politics.
The highest court is expected to decide on Monday to take up the case.
The HDP denies formal ties with militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey and much of the West.
The party sees itself as the victim of a widespread crackdown in which tens of thousands of people were jailed or stripped of their government posts after Erdogan survived a failed military coup in 2016.
Numerous legal cases against HDP officials are pending before the courts.
The latest saw 108 HDP members and former leaders on trial for their alleged roles in the deadly 2014 protests that erupted as extremists from the Islamic State group invaded the Syrian town of Kobane.
Former party co-leader Selahattin Demirtas – who twice challenged Erdogan in the election – has been detained since November 2016 and could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted on various terrorism charges.
AFP 2021
