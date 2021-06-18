United States welcomes Turkey’s clear commitment to secure Kabul airport

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan praised Turkey’s clear commitment to play a leading role in securing Kabul International Airport following the planned US withdrawal of Allied troops from Afghanistan later this year.

Meeting on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels earlier this week, US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a “detailed discussion” on the fate of the airport, Sullivan told reporters June 17.

“The two tasked teams to work out the final details. But the leadership’s clear commitment was established that Turkey would play a leading role in securing Hamid Karzai International Airport,” he said. to reporters in Washington.

Erdogan said Turkey needed “certain forms of support,” which Biden agreed to, he said.

Biden ordered the withdrawal of all US forces from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of Al Qaeda’s attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001, which prompted the invasion and ousting of the Taliban government which housed the terrorist network.

U.S. officials and others fear the Taliban could topple the West-backed Afghan government in Kabul and defeat Afghan security forces once the last foreign troops leave.

At a U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on June 17, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley were asked to comment on whether they were assessing the likelihood of an Al Qaeda regeneration or Islamic State extremist group in Afghanistan as small, medium or large.

I would rate it as a means, “Austin replied, adding that he thinks” it would take them maybe two years to develop this ability. “

Milley, chairman of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he agreed.

Airport security is critical to the functioning of diplomatic missions outside of Afghanistan as Western forces withdraw from the war-torn country.

At a summit in Brussels on June 14, Biden, Erdogan and other NATO leaders sworn provide transitional funding to ensure the continued operation of the Hamid Karzai International Airport following the withdrawal of Allied troops, as well as training and financial support to the Afghan security forces.

Erdogan told a press conference that Turkey would need U.S. diplomatic, logistical and financial support to protect Kabul airport.

Turkey, a predominantly Muslim nation, currently has some 500 troops in the country.

Ankara and Washington disagree on a number of issues, including Ankara’s purchase of the S-400 missile defense system from Russia.

Sullivan said Biden and Erdogan were unable to resolve the long-standing issue when they met in Brussels, adding that the dialogue would continue.

The stalemate over the S-400s prompted Washington to withdraw Ankara from the F-35 fighter program and impose sanctions.

With reports from Reuters, AFP and AP