Turkish Government Sponsors ‘Palestine Conference’ Organized by Activist Sentenced by US Terrorism Aid Tribunal





The Turkish government is co-sponsoring a conference initiated and hosted by Sami Al-Arian, who was convicted in a US federal court for his active involvement in the US-designated terrorist group, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The conference, Challenging Apartheid in Palestine: Reclaiming the Narrative, Formulating a Vision, starts on Friday and is hosted by Sabahattin Zaim Universities in Istanbul Center for Islam and World Affairs (CIGA), which is headed by Al-Arian. The six-day event is co-sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey and the Turkish Coordination Group affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, the Global Coalition for Quds and Palestine (GCQP); as well as the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom; the Joseph Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver in the United States; and the Afro-Middle East Center (AMEC) in South Africa. The theme of the conference is how to challenge and dismantle the racist system of structural colonization and control over the historic land of Palestine, and it seeks to explore how to empower people in Palestine and around the world to end the system. apartheid in Palestine, according to CIGA website. Commenting on the co-sponsorship of the conference by the Turkish regime, prominent French intellectual Bernard-Henri Lvy said The Algemeiner, This proves how irresponsible and frivolous are those who, here and there, talk about a possible reconciliation between Israel and Turkey from [President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan; and how ignorant are those who do not understand that this Turkey (of Erdogan) is a ruthless enemy of the United States, of Europe and of democracies in general. Turkey must be kicked out of NATO, Lvy said. Al-Arian, a former professor at the University of South Florida, pleaded guilty in 2006 to conspiracy to make or receive contributions of funds, goods or services to or for the benefit of Palestinian Islamic Jihad. this. He was sentenced to 57 months in prison for terrorism for financing the militant Islamist group and was deported to Turkey in 2015 as part of this plea deal. Speakers at the conference list leading academics from public universities in the United States and representatives from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Speakers include Professor Rabab Abdulhadi of San Francisco State University (SFSU), who has previously been criticized by Jewish groups for his rhetoric against pro-Israel students; Joseph Massad of Columbia University; Judith Butler of the University of California, Berkeley; and John B. Quigley of Ohio State University. Other speakers include Osama Abuirshaid, executive director of American Muslims for Palestine and former member of the Hamas-linked Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP), and Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch, who is denied entry to Israel during his support for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos