Turkey seeks cooperation with Egypt in Gaza

In Turkey’s latest effort to woo Egypt after years of political tension, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu suggested on June 10 that Ankara and Cairo cooperate together on the Palestinian question.

Cavusoglu told state television that his country’s relations with Egypt were improving, adding that talks between the two sides could develop with a meeting of Turkish and Egyptian foreign ministers and the mutual appointment of ‘ambassadors.

If our relations with Egypt normalize, there are many countries with which we can cooperate and which need this cooperation, he said.

The Turkish statements came nearly three weeks after Egypt, in cooperation with the United States, succeeded in negotiating a ceasefire that ended 11 days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip.

During the Gaza conflict, Turkey’s diplomatic isolation was evident. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a flurry of phone calls with regional leaders in an attempt to stop the Israeli offensive, but his contacts were unsuccessful on the ground. Erdogan also came under fire from Washington, which accused the Turkish leader of making anti-Semitic comments.

On the contrary, Egypt has received praise from the US administration for its active diplomacy which resulted in a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

Cairo has also pledged $ 500 million for the reconstruction of Gaza after the Israeli blitz and opened its border to provide medical care to Palestinians injured during the conflict that killed more than 250 people. Egyptian officials were also to shuttle between Palestinians and Israel in an effort to ensure long-term calm.

Tarek Fahmy, professor of political science at Cairo University and director of the Israeli-Palestinian Studies Unit at the National Center for Middle Eastern Studies, excludes any cooperation between Egypt and Turkey on the issue. Palestinian, citing that Cairo looks with suspicion at the Turkish role in the Palestinian territories, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to Al-Monitor by phone, Fahmy said issues in the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya and Syria could be areas of cooperation between Egypt and Turkey. But cooperation between the two parties on the Palestinian issue is unlikely because this issue has special importance for Egypt, he said. The Turks do not have a strong presence in the Palestinian territories, except in East Jerusalem.

Fahmy said that unlike Egypt, the Turks do not have the experience of dealing with Palestinian factions. The factions themselves will not easily trust Turkey despite the close ties between Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups with Ankara.

In September, Turkey hosted talks between rival Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah to bridge their rift sparked by Hamas’ seizure of the Gaza Strip in 2007. Although talks held by Turkey were met with silence from the Cairo, state media close to the authorities denounced the decision as a Turkish attempt to hijack the issue of Palestinian reconciliation from Egypt, which has sponsored this dossier for years. The media also accused Hamas of implementing Turkey’s plan to control the West Bank through its sponsorship of Palestinian reconciliation.

Egyptian authorities are also alarmed by Palestinian and Turkish statements on the possibility of demarcating their maritime border and cooperating on natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

We are open to any idea to deepen our relations with Turkey, and this includes an agreement on exclusive economic zones, Ambassador of Palestine in AnkaraFaed Mustafasaid the Aydinlik newspaper. We also have rights in the Mediterranean. Palestine holds shares in oil and gas located in the eastern Mediterranean. We are ready to cooperate in these areas and sign an agreement.

The proposal was renewed by the professor Jihad Yayc, former Rear Admiral of the Turkish Navy and head of the Center for Maritime and Global Strategies at Bahcesehir University, who called for the signing of a maritime jurisdiction agreement between Turkey and the Palestinians similar to the signed agreement between Turkey and Libya.

Egypt should not react against this as the agreement does not interfere with the area of ​​maritime jurisdiction that it specified in the agreement with the Greek Cypriot administration (Cyprus), Yayc said, arguing that the Turkish-Palestinian agreement would give Egypt more jurisdiction over the claimed area. by Cyprus.

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh also reported supportthe idea of ​​delimiting the Palestinian-Turkish maritime border. Turkey’s rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, of course, cannot be open to discussion. All policies that prioritize Turkey’s interests and security are its right. At the same time, when you consider that the Palestinian state is also a country with a shore on the eastern Mediterranean, it has the same rights.

But Fahmy downplays the importance of the idea, citing that it came in response to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) joining the Cairo-based East-Med Gas Forum.

This proposal was part of a feud with the United Arab Emirates, and the implementation of this proposal is totally excluded, Fahmy said. As for Egypt, Egyptian leaders have made it clear that they will not demarcate the country’s maritime border with the Gaza Strip since the enclave is not yet an independent country.

Egypt’s relations with Turkey plunged in 2013 after the overthrow of Muslim Brotherhood president Mohammed Morsi. Turkey has provided refuge for hundreds of members of the Islamist movement, which Cairo blacklisted as a terrorist group in 2013.

But Turkey has started in recent months to push to mend its broken relations with Egypt, sending a delegation to Cairo in early May for the first direct talks between the two regional rivals in years to explore ways to normalize their relations. relationships.

Cairo and Ankara disagree on a host of regional issues, including Libya where Turkey sent military forces and mercenaries to support the former National Accord government in Tripoli against Khalifa Hifter’s Libyan National Army. , which is supported by Egypt. Other issues in dispute include the Muslim Brotherhood, Syria and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh choukry said on June 12 that Egypt is still evaluating Turkish policy. Egypt is working to explore how Ankara is prepared to have relations with Cairo on an appropriate basis and its compliance with international law, he told local television station Sada Al-Balad.

The senior diplomat noted that if Turkey did not extradite members of the Muslim Brotherhood to Egypt or shut down TV channels affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, the situation would be more difficult. All of these policies are being monitored and relations could normally be restored if progress is made, Shoukry said.