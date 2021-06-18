Politics
German Defense Minister urges Turkey to negotiate gas plans | News | DW
German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer held talks in Ankara on Thursday with her Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar.
Kramp-Karrenbauer called on Turkey to negotiate its gas exploration plans in a disputed area of the Mediterranean Sea also claimed by European Union members Greece and Cyprus.
After his meeting with Akar, Kramp-Karrenbauer said that as a NATO partner Turkey is committed to resolving conflicts “on the basis of international law, through negotiations”.
“This also applies to contentious issues in the Eastern Mediterranean,” she said.
The Defense Minister welcomed the fact that Berlin, Ankara, Athens, Nicosia and the EU had managed in recent months “to find a better dialogue” on these issues. Germany will continue to support the negotiation process, she said.
The visit was Kramp-Karrenbauer’s first to NATO partner Turkey.
How is Germany involved?
Germany has assumed the role of mediator in the dispute between Turkey and Greece over natural resource rights in the eastern Mediterranean. The two sides have held diplomatic talks and Turkey has withdrawn its exploration vessels from disputed waters, but Berlin believes the issue remains unresolved.
What did Turkey have to say?
Akar called on Germany to “understand” Turkey’s actions against what it considers “terrorists”, in particular the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
Akar also asked for additional financial support from Germany to deal with refugees in Turkey and Syria.
In addition, he urged Germany to “take steps to lift restrictions on arms imports.” German restrictions on certain goods posed a problem not only for Ankara but also for NATO, Akar said.
In response, Kramp-Karrenbauer said: “I am aware of Turkey’s wishes.”
“But on the other hand, Turkey is also aware that this is a very tightly restricted problem in Germany,” she said.
Afghanistan talks
The two defense ministers also discussed Turkey’s future role in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of international troops.
Turkey is currently securing the international airport in the Afghan capital, Kabul, an operation seen as crucial for Western embassies to continue their diplomatic operations there.
The withdrawal of NATO troops from the country could be complete by mid-July.
“We agreed that, as a first step, diplomatic missions should be maintained. This requires infrastructure at the airport as well as the presence of secure medical infrastructure,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer.
“I am grateful that Turkey is willing to play a vital role here. But we also agreed that it is not only Turkey’s job. It also requires support within the alliance (NATO) and the partners, ”she added.
According to the official Anadolu news agency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Ankara could assume “a lot more responsibility” in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops.
Tensions between allies
NATO partners Germany and Turkey have had difficult relations in recent years for various reasons.
More recently, last year, tensions increased between the two countries after the German army, the Bundeswehr, carried out a search of a Turkish freighter. The raid was part of an EU operation to crack down on oil smuggling and prevent illegal arms deliveries from reaching conflict-ridden Libya.
Turkey said the move was illegal and accused Germany and the EU of unauthorized use of force. But the mission command said it had reason to believe the ship could violate the United Nations arms embargo against Libya.
mvb, nm / msh (AFP, dpa)
