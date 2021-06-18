SuspendUrbanDictionary Twitter trending after questionable definitions from Mayawati, PM Modi





Urban Dictionary, a participatory online dictionary for slang words and phrases, has come under fire on Twitter. Netizens strongly register their protest with #SuspendUrbanDictionary after objectionable definitions of Mayawati, PM Modi and others emerged. Mayawati, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), is “a single star. A woman who can do anything for power. Kanshi Ram’s secret wife and ex-girlfriend of Mulayam Singh “, the definition read. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “Donald Trump of India”, It said. The dictionary had a rather special character definition for the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee. “Mamata is the rarest of memes. She’s beauty and grace. She breaks her neck when she walks into the room. She’s, overall, a superior human being,” it read. Before jumping to any hasty conclusions, it’s important to note that Urban Dictionary is a participatory online dictionary. According to his blog, the definitions published on its website are no longer moderated by volunteers. “Under the old system, a definition was released when a majority of volunteer moderators decided it was worth posting. We appreciate the work of our volunteer moderators over the years. Over time, this system had become dominated by a strong minority who published abusive definitions and did not publish the right things, ”the blog read. “We’ve updated our public content guidelines and detailed content guidelines to clarify what’s going well on Urban Dictionary. Generally, a definition that describes an offensive or violent term is acceptable, but a definition that endorses or promotes an offensive or violent term is not acceptable, he added. Urban Dictionary added that it has now revamped its moderation system. Its own moderation team now reviews all newly submitted and flagged definitions, and rejects definitions that violate their content guidelines. “If you see a definition that violates our content guidelines, please report it, and our moderation team will review it promptly,” he added. Additionally, it’s important to note that the Urban Dictionary Twitter account is a bot. If we mention @urbandictionary and ask for a definition, the bot will tweet the definition from the urban dictionary (if it is there), read his biography. Meanwhile, Twitter users are demanding strong action against him. Some even tagged Twitter India and some EU ministers in their tweets. Check out the reactions below:







