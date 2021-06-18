EU invites Prime Minister Imran Khan to pay state visit





Prime Minister Imran Khan. Reuters / FileAfter 11 long years, a Pakistani head of state will visit the EU. The invitation means that the EU has chosen to maintain its policy of engagement despite many differences on national and international issues. agreement, says the EU.

BRUSSELS: Joseph Borrell, High Representative of the European Union and Vice-President of the European Commission, during a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, invited the Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the European Union.

It was in March 2010 for the last time that a Pakistani head of state, then Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, was invited to visit the European Union.

In the history of EU-Pakistan relations, the era of PPPs was a period when relations between the EU and Pakistan were at their peak.

The period 2008-2018 was a golden age because it resulted in several beneficial agreements for Pakistan: the 5-year strategic engagement plan, the SPG Plus regime and the 10-year duty-free regime for Pakistani exports to the European Union.

With such agreements, Pakistan received massive aid in economic activity, exports, education and rural development under programs managed by the EU. Pakistan’s cordial relations with the EU have strengthened the country’s image in European countries.

However, since 2018 Pakistan has failed to secure any trade deals or concessions from the EU.

Pakistan’s last engagement plan was signed in 2012, following the 2011 Friends of Democratic Pakistan Forum conference. It was planned to take the relationship from a notch to a level of full strategic partnership, but Pakistan failed to qualify twice for the terms of the Pak-EU strategic partnership agreement.

In 2019 Pakistan had another chance and the agreement was extended under a new name, the Strategic Engagement Dialogue.

The invitation of the Pakistani Prime Minister means that the European Union has chosen to maintain its policy of engagement despite numerous differences on national and international issues.

At a June 16 virtual meeting of the EU-Pakistan Joint Committee, the EU raised concerns about the protection of media and journalists and stressed that Pakistan should abide by the terms and conditions of the EU-Pakistan agreements. Pakistan.

Joint efforts in the areas of democracy, governance, rule of law and human rights, in addition to cooperation on human rights issues in international forums, and the promotion and protection of all fundamental freedoms were discussed.

The EU and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to the promotion and protection of all human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of religion and belief (concerns about anti-Muslim hatred), human rights of persons belonging to minorities, freedom of expression and the rights and rights of the child.

Pakistan briefed the assembly on developments regarding the Journalists and Media Protection Bill, the Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances Bill and the Anti-Torture Act.

Today, Foreign Minister Qureshi and EU High Representative Borrell held a bilateral meeting, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey, which included a discussion on Pakistan’s positive role in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, here in Brussels, the seat of the EU, an extremely hostile environment prevails after the almost unanimous resolution of the European Parliament in April calling for a review of the country’s SPG Plus (SPG +) status with only 3 votes for and 681 against the Pakistan.

In such tumultuous times, for Pakistan Ambassador to the EU Zaheer Janjua and his team to have secured an invitation to the EU for the Pakistani Prime Minister is appreciable.

This visit will certainly provide Prime Minister Imran Khan with a better understanding of the nature and importance of relations with the EU.

