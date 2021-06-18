As Federal Minister Says Park’s Opposition Will Organize Strike





Islamabad [Pakistan], June 18 (ANI): Pakistani Energy Minister Hamad Azhar responded to harsh opposition criticism of the federal budget on Friday, along with opposition leader Shebaz Sharif and the chairman of the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) Villawar Butt. Zardari is the National Assembly.

At dawn, Azhar reported that Azhar was speaking after Vilawal gave a loud speech on the floor of the House of Representatives, and that the government’s 4% growth was a “lie”, causing high levels of inflation. unprecedented and defeating the general public. He said he had abandoned him.

“If you are not a coward, stay in your place and listen to what I have to say. If you have the power to hear the truth, listen to what I have to say, ”Azhar said. , Shebaz did not react and left. Reception, followed by Bilawal.

He accused the government of inducing poverty and presenting a “bogus budget” for three years after Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shebaz delivered a budget speech yesterday. ..

Shebaz was finally able to finish his speech yesterday after four days of unrest in which Treasury and opposition lawmakers clashed and threw copies of their budgets and blasphemy at each other.

Bilawal, meanwhile, accused the Pakistani Tehreek-Eye Movement (PTI) government, led by Imran Khan, of “abandoning” the Pakistani people during difficult times, adding that the ruling party could never understand the fate. ordinary people.

“They thought they could use such a trick to tell the truth about about 4% of economic growth. […] Opponents will not have a chance to speak out and people will not realize that the whole budget is based on lies. “

“But these people [the government] People should be aware that they don’t need opposition speeches [for this realisation].. We are already drowning in the inflationary tsunami caused by the government. “

Opposition leaders further pointed out that those suffering from inflation caused by Imran Khan’s government knew that the claim of 4% economic growth was a lie.

Dawn reported that Bilawal argued that inflation, poverty and unemployment rose to unprecedented levels during the reign of the PTI, questioning the credibility of the government’s economic growth claims.

He also said the government has proposed many indirect taxes in the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget. It will put more pressure on people and increase their suffering.

In addition, Bilawal continued to blame finance members for the unrest in parliament in recent days.

“Let’s see what happens. Imran Khan’s feelings were hurt. He was upset. Someone called him a donkey,” he said.

He also claimed that the prime minister sent “some of his friends” to parliament and “abused the mothers and sisters of MPs, as well as opposition leaders.”

To Speaker of the House Asad Kaiser, the opposition said he had to pay a “political price” for his negligence, not forgetting that he could not play his part that day.

“The world saw how the government tampered with the forum in August and insulted the Pakistani people,” he added. “they or they [the government] Already a source of embarrassment for us, and now they are a source of embarrassment for those who brought them [to power] Likewise, ”he added.

It came after Parliament was postponed on Tuesday after the opposition attacked the Imran Khan government’s budget bill, claiming it could not save the masses from unemployment and inflation.

While Congress was in session, members of the Treasury began to merge, make noise and curse each other on the ground. Lawmakers have been seen tossing a copy of the contested budget.

In a viral video on Twitter, House member Arinawards Awan was seen using derogatory language after discussions on a particular topic began. Federal Minister Shah Memood Cresi stood next to his seat.

Meanwhile, the opposition said in a letter to the president: “It is in the history of the Pakistani National Parliament, and perhaps in the history of the World Parliament, that the multinational companies of the Ministry of Finance and government ministers rebelled against the president. The situation in Pakistan is confused over the recently adopted federal budget, which has been criticized by many opposition parties. (ANI)

