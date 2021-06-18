



As Pakistani Energy Minister Hammad Azhar responded to harsh opposition criticism of the federal budget on Friday, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and the Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari organized a walkout from the National Assembly.

Pakistani opposition stalls walkout as federal minister responds to budget criticism

As Pakistani Energy Minister Hammad Azhar responded to harsh opposition criticism of the federal budget on Friday, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and the Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari organized a walkout from the National Assembly.

Dawn reported that Azhar was speaking after Bilawal gave a loud speech on the House floor, claiming that the government’s 4% growth figure was a “lie” and that he had abandoned the common man in causing unprecedented levels of inflation. .

“If you are not cowards, stay in your place and listen to what I have to say. If you have the strength to hear the truth, then listen to what I have to say,” said Azhar, but Shehbaz did not react and left the house, followed by Bilawal.

It comes after Shehbaz, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) delivered his budget speech yesterday, in which he criticized the government for inducing poverty and presented “bogus budgets” to the government. over the past three years.

Shehbaz was finally able to finish his speech yesterday, after four days of chaos as lawmakers from the Treasury and opposition benches came face to face, throwing copies of the budget and profanity at each other.

Meanwhile, Bilawal blasted Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan for “abandoning” the Pakistani people in difficult times, adding that the ruling party could never realize the plight of the country. ordinary man, Dawn reported.

“They thought they could present their four percent economic growth lie as the truth by using such antics […] this opposition would not have a chance to speak out and people would not realize that the whole budget is based on lies, “he said.

“But they [the government] must understand that the people do not need the speech of the opposition [for this realisation]. They are already drowning in the tsunami of inflation that the government has caused, ”added the PPP chairman.

The opposition leader further stressed that those suffering from the inflation caused by the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan were aware that the claim of economic growth of 4% was a lie.

Bilawal argued that the country had experienced an unprecedented rise in inflation, poverty and unemployment during the PTI rule and questioned the authenticity of the government’s claims to economic growth, Dawn reported.

He also said the government had proposed numerous indirect taxes in the 2021-2022 budget, which would further burden the population and worsen their suffering.

In addition, Bilawal went on to criticize members of the Treasury for the heckling seen in the National Assembly over the past few days.

“Let’s try to figure out what happened. Imran Khan’s feelings were hurt. He was upset. Someone called him an ass,” he remarked.

He also alleged that the Prime Minister then sent “some of his friends” to the National Assembly to “mistreat the mothers and sisters of deputies and opposition leaders”.

Speaking to Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, he said the opposition would not let him forget that he had not played his role that day and that he would have to pay the “political price” of his inaction.

“The world has seen how this government has disfigured this august forum and insulted the Pakistani people,” he added. “They [the government] were already an embarrassment for us and now they are an embarrassment for those who brought them [to power] also, “he added.

This came after the National Assembly session adjourned on Tuesday after opposition parties attacked the budget proposals of Imran Khan’s government, claiming they had failed to relieve the masses of unemployment and inflation.

During the session of the Assembly, the members of the Treasury created chaos on the ground and started to make noise and to insult each other. Lawmakers have been seen fighting and throwing copies of the budget.

In a viral video on Twitter, House member Ali Nawaz Awan was seen using derogatory words after an argument began over a certain topic. Federal Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stood near his seat.

At the same time, the opposition parties said in a letter to the president: “It was the first time in the history of the National Assembly of Pakistan, and possibly in parliamentary history all over the world. , that Treasury deputies and government ministers challenged the president and physically attacked the opposition. “

The political situation in Pakistan has been chaotic because of the recently adopted federal budget, which has been criticized by many opposition parties.

(With entries from ANI)

Disclaimer: This article was posted automatically from an agency feed without any text changes and has not been reviewed by an editor

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos