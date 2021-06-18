Hundreds of vaccinated healthcare workers in Indonesia receive COVID





Top of The World our summary of the morning news written by the editors of The World. Indonesia COVID-19

More … than 350 doctors and medical workers in Indonesia have contracted COVID-19, despite having been vaccinated. At least five doctors and a nurse died, and dozens of them were hospitalized. Health care workers had received the Sinovac images produced in China. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday ordered authorities to speed up the vaccination campaign, as the World Health Organization warned of the need to increase social restrictions in the country. A new wave of infections caused by variants including the potentially more transmissible Delta variant has gripped the island nation. North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered his government to prepare for both dialogue and confrontation with the United States. He stressed the need to protect state dignity. And following the controversial approach of the previous Trump administration, the Biden administration is pushing for a new calibrated and practical approach to North Korea’s nuclear program. Kim had held a series of meetings with Trump in 2018 and 2019 on the country’s nuclear arsenal. But talks collapsed when Trump rejected Kims’ calls for extensive sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of the country’s nuclear capacity. Global displacement

A new report from the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR shows that millions of people have been moved worldwide in 2020. Violence and natural disasters have forced nearly 3 million people to flee their homes. This happened despite the COVID-19 pandemic restrict movement around the world. The cumulative number of internally displaced people now stands at 82.4 million, with almost half under the age of 18. This is the ninth consecutive annual increase in the number of forcibly displaced people around the world. Of the world How a Vietnamese community emerged among the most vaccinated in Alabama Alabama has the second-lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the country. But the small Vietnamese immigrant community along the Gulf of Mexico has taken a different approach. Catalonia’s temporary tele-abortion services are a game-changer for women with limited access In Spain, there is a mandatory three-day waiting period for people seeking an abortion; patients have to go to the clinic to fill out paperwork, and then again, three days later, for the actual procedure. Depending on the pregnancy, several appointments may be necessary. But temporary legislation in Catalonia now allows women to make every appointment, except for the abortion itself, essentially reducing the number of in-person visits to one. Double take Over 150,000 condoms are being distributed in the Athletes’ Village for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. But with the coronavirus pandemic, organizers are urging social distancing and other protocols to prevent an outbreak. Caught a little off guard by the apparent contradiction, officials now say condoms are souvenirs to take home after the games are over. Wait what ?! In case you missed it Listen: Will the Biden-Putin meeting improve US-Russian relations? US-Russian relations over the years have been defined by altercations and disagreements. After Wednesday’s summit meeting in Geneva, Biden and Putin expressed a desire to turn the page. Additionally, since 2016, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs has led to thousands of murders. The International Criminal Court is now calling for an investigation into these deaths as war crimes. And, at the NATO leaders’ summit this week, the defense alliance said it would officially start studying the impact of climate change on security threats. Don’t forget to subscribe to The World’s Latest Edition podcast using your favorite podcast player:RadioPublic,Apple podcasts,Stapler,Sound cloud,RSS.

