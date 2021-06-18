Several injured in clashes in Balochistan as protests turn violent against budget backed by Prime Minister Imran Khan





Pakistan’s largest province, Balochistan, has huge reserves of natural gas and the largest stockpile of copper and gold in the world. Despite its rich mineral wealth, the region’s population ranks among the poorest nations, also ranking low in terms of literacy and other socio-economic measures.

Several were injured in clashes between opposition politicians and their supporters with police on Friday in the state parliament building in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

Opposition politicians have been protesting the state budget for days, arguing that it does not fund development projects in the constituencies they control.

Critical highways and roads to major cities have been blocked by opposition supporters in the past four days, according to reports.

On Friday, politicians from the opposition parties Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Balochistan National Party-Mengal and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami blocked the doors of parliament to prevent government officials from entering the building.

The situation turned violent after the head of the province, Jam Kamal Khan, who in national politics is a coalition ally of Prime Minister Imran Khan, arrived in parliament to table the budget.

After dispersing the protesters with tear gas, local Quetta police escorted Kamal Khan and other government lawmakers into the assembly.

Jam Kamal Khan heads the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), which is the largest in the Balochistan assembly, with 23 representatives in the 65-member chamber.

A government spokesman, Liaquat Shahwani, tried to appease opponents, saying no constituency was overlooked in the budget.

However, opposition-backed protesters, many of whom are die-hard Islamists, continued to demonstrate outside parliament.

According to Pakistani channel Geo TV, police in Quetta city held talks with Malik Sikandar Khan, the opposition leader in the state parliament, to persuade protesters to leave the parliament premises.

