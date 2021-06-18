What does a human-centered philosophy mean for China?





BEIJING, June 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / – In from China fight against COVID-19, more than 39 million members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) fought the virus on the front lines as more than 13 million volunteers rendered service at the community level. Almost 400 of them sacrificed their lives to save others. United as one and determined to save every life at all costs, China was one of the most successful at containing the virus. It is a striking example which demonstrates from China commitment to a people-centered philosophy. Rooted in history Adhering to a people-centered philosophy has been key to CPC’s success over the past 100 years. From 57 members represented by 13 deputies at the First National Congress in 1921, the CPC has grown into a 91 million strong entity that governs a country of 1.4 billion people. Laying the groundwork for a socialism with Chinese characteristics, the CCP led China overcoming obstacles on the way to its development, helping it to recover and strengthen itself until it finally becomes the world’s second-largest economy. “People are the creators of history. They are the fundamental force that determines our Party and the future of the country, ”said Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee. Commitment to the world As COVID-19 continues to ravage the world, many countries have restricted grain exports. As a result, the number of people facing acute food insecurity reached 155 million last year, the highest in the past five years. however, China is doing its part to ensure global food security by reducing grain imports and moderately increasing wheat and rice exports. It also continues to assist other developing countries through South-South cooperation. On a national level, China achieved its poverty reduction target by the end of 2020, lifting nearly 100 million people out of poverty over the past eight years. Over the next five years, China plans to take a series of measures, such as improving people’s incomes, boosting employment and building a high-quality education system. “Ensuring that the people lead happy lives is the ultimate goal of all our work and is an important manifestation of our Party’s fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly,” Xi said. Xi has constantly urged CCP members to stay true to the Party’s founding mission, which is to serve the people. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-05-12/What-does-a-people-centric-philosophy-mean-for-China–10bpBSe50hG/index.html Related links www.cgtn.com SOURCE CGTN

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos