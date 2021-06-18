Conservative MP on trial for sexually abusing 15-year-old boy





Imran Ahmad Khan was accused of tampering with a 15-year-old boy in 2008 (Reuters)

A Tory MP is set to stand trial after being accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008, it can now be revealed.

Imran Ahmad Khan, 47, a Tory MP for Wakefield, West Yorkshire, is said to have groped the teenager in Staffordshire.

Khan, who was elected in the 2019 general election, appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday by video link from his attorneys office.

The story had previously been subject to reporting restrictions.

The Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement that police had been authorized to charge Khan with one count of sexual assault dating back to 2008.

“The CPS ruled that Mr Khan should be charged after reviewing an evidence file from Staffordshire Police,” he said.

“We remind all concerned that the criminal proceedings against Mr. Khan are active and that he is entitled to a fair trial.”

Khan faces a single count of sexual assault against the teenager, which cannot be identified as he is an alleged victim of a sexual offense, in 2008.

The charge read in court reads: “In the county of Staffordshire you intentionally touched a 15 year old boy and that touch was sexual when he did not consent and you did not reasonably believe he was consenting , contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offenses Act 2003. “

Asked to argue in favor of the prosecution, Khan, who was represented by Sallie Bennett-Jenkins QC, said: “Not guilty”.

He tweeted on Friday: “It is true that an allegation has been made against me.

“May I say at the outset that the allegation, which dates back more than thirteen years, is denied in the strongest terms.

Imran Ahmad Khan to be tried for sexual assault in Cebtral Criminal Court at The Old Bailey in July (The Old Bailey)

“This matter is extremely painful for me and of course I take it very seriously.

“To be accused of something I didn’t do is shocking, unsettling and traumatic. I am innocent.

“Those, like me, who are falsely accused of such actions are in the difficult position of having to endure damaging and painful speculation until the case is closed.

“I ask for confidentiality while I work to clear my name.”

Khan will appear at the Old Bailey on July 15 at 9:30 a.m. He has been released on unconditional bail until then.

Born in Wakefield, Khan attended the independent Silcoates School before going to college at the Pushkin Institute in Russia and earning a degree in war studies from King’s College London.

Before entering Parliament, he worked for the United Nations as Special Assistant for Political Affairs in Mogadishu.

