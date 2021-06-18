Shahbaz Sharif wants media to have full access to Parliament





Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. Photo: NAShahbaz Twitter account Sharif writes letters to the president of NA, CEC. Demands that all parties be consulted on electoral reforms. The media should have full access to Parliament, the opposition leader told NA.

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif demanded on Friday that the media have full access to parliament.

Shahbaz wrote a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser and the Chief Election Commissioner. The PML-N chairman noted that parliament has resumed its activities after a drop in coronavirus cases, adding that the media should be allowed to cover debates in the House.

He called on the government to ensure that all obstacles and obstacles are removed so that the media can cover the debates of the National Assembly and the Senate independently.

The PML-N chairman also demanded that opposition leaders be allowed to speak to the media. He said in the letter that the media did not have the opportunity to provide equal coverage to the government and the opposition.

“All parties must be involved in electoral reforms”

In a separate letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan, the former Chief Minister of Punjab said electoral reforms were of the utmost importance to ensure that the next elections proceed transparently and without any interference.

He accused the government of trying to make the upcoming elections controversial by introducing unilateral electoral reforms.

Shahbaz called the government’s electoral reforms unconstitutional, adding that relevant stakeholders had not been taken into account.

Sharif cited the example of the ECP, saying the commission had also expressed concerns about recent election bills. He said the government bulldozed parliamentary election bills.

The head of the PML-N said that in order to bring about meaningful electoral reforms, it was necessary for the institutions concerned not only to present their point of view, but also to be ready to take responsibility for ensuring that the polls were conducted in a transparent manner. .

He said it was the responsibility of the electoral commission to ensure that all party suggestions are heard on electoral reforms, urging the CEC to invite all parties to consultations so that a plan backed by consensus can be finalized. This plan can then be presented to Parliament for approval, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stresses need for electoral reforms after NA-249 by-election in Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan last week underscored the need for electoral reforms after major political parties that contested the NA-249 by-election denigrated the electoral process.

The prime minister said at the ballot box, despite a low turnout, all parties were crying out loud and claiming that they had been rigged. He recalled a similar outcry after the Daska NA-75 by-election and the Senate elections.

“In fact, with the exception of the 1970 elections, in every election allegations of rigging have raised doubts about the credibility of the election results,” the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

The Prime Minister said that for the past year, the federal government has been asking the opposition to cooperate with it and help it reform the current electoral system.

“Our government is determined and we will implement reforms in our electoral system through the use of technology to bring transparency and credibility to our elections and strengthen our democracy,” added the Prime Minister.

