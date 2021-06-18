After Jack Ma, China threatens another tech billionaire as ancient poem scares Xi Jinping





After the autocratic crackdown on Jack Ma and the systematic criminal dismantling of its Alibaba empire, China issued a warning to another Chinese billionaire Wang Xing after the founder of China’s third largest tech company, Meituan, released the month last an ancient poem that was seen by many as an implicit criticism of XiJinping’s government, as reported by Bloomberg. Notably, this is not the first time that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has used its dominance against people who criticize the government, the most famous example being Alibaba founding billionaire Jack Ma. China summons Meituan’s Wang Xing for ‘controversial’ poem According to the report, the Chinese government summoned Meituan-Dianping CEO Wang Xing to a meeting and warned the billionaire not to court the limelight. The poem, posted on May 6 on a small social media platform founded by Wang, criticizes the Emperor of the Qin Dynasty, who burned books to suppress intellectual dissidents before being overthrown by illiterates. Many on social media interpreted the post as an allusion to President Xi Jinping’s “anti-monopoly” campaign, where the only authorized monopoly appears to be concentrated in the hands of Xi himself, who in addition to being the president. of China is also the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC) which gives him ultimate power and control over the country. China issued new anti-monopoly guidelines in February that target internet platforms, tightening existing restrictions facing the country’s tech giants. Those same laws were used to fine Alibaba and Jack Ma’s Ant Financial nearly $ 3 billion. After Wang Xing’s old poem went viral and was deemed anti-establishment, Wang Xing witnessed a two-day sale of $ 26 billion of Meituan shares. Following this, Wang Xing broke his silence and said his message was aimed at the myopia of his own industry, not XiJinping’s anti-monopoly guidelines. The report also suggests that the Chinese government is not taking serious action against Wang as they did not want to make it seem like every minor transgression could have dire consequences, although it clearly wants this message to reach those with ideas. . Chinese government destroys Jack Ma’s empire and makes him “disappear” Ant Group, formerly Ant Financial and Alipay, is an affiliate of the Alibaba Group, founded by Jack Ma. The company was on the verge of raising the world’s largest IPO (approximately $ 35 billion) in history in 2020, which could have been a reality if only Jack Ma hadn’t questioned Chinese financial regulators. In addition, Chinese regulators on April 10 imposed a record fine of $ 2.8 billion on Alibaba for what they claimed to have abused its dominant position in the market. Chinese regulators claimed that an antimonopoly investigation concluded that the company, which is owned by Jack Ma, was using its platform rules and technical methods such as data and algorithms to maintain and strengthen its own market power. and gain an inappropriate competitive advantage. It all started in 2020, when Jack Ma, gave a speech in Shanghai at the Bund summit and criticized Chinese regulators for stifling innovation, and said that Chinese banks were suffering from a “lender mentality on the bank. pledges “since banks, like the informal lenders of old, still relied on a system of” pledges and guarantees “. Subsequently, within eight to nine months, the valuation of Jack Ma’s companies fell by almost 50%. The Chinese regime led by Xi Jinping has also forced Jack Ma to sell the South China Morning Post (SCMP), a Hong Kong-based daily, because of his growing influence on public opinion in China. (Image credits: AP)







