



Spotted! Imran Khan

June 18, 2021: spotted! The appearance at the beach of Imran Khan with his daughter Imara

Look who came out of his cave! It’s Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na Imran Khan actor. He was recently seen with his daughter Imara and sister on a beach in Mumbai. The trio were likely out to enjoy a rainy day together, but after spotting the paparazzi, they quickly drove away. Khan’s last on-screen appearance dates back to his 2015 release, Katti Batti.

Appearance: The father-daughter duo appeared in their monsoon gear

At the beach, Khan was seen wearing a black raincoat with rubber boots and, of course, a face mask. Imara looked adorable in a pink raincoat and pink rubber boots, walking with her aunt, who carried the umbrella. As seen in the video, a paparazzi asked, “Kese ho, sir?” (How are you sir?). Khan ignored the question and rushed to his car to leave.

Done: Look: Khan spotted after so long

Reactions: His fans were delighted to see their favorite actor

Khan’s appearances are quite rare, and so when they do, it makes his fans happy. Their enthusiasm can be seen in the comments section of the Instagram post. “Nice to see you, Imran after centuries,” commented one fan. Another wrote: “Really we need him in Bollywood.” “He was my childhood crush” and “See him again after a decade” were the common comments.

Information: Khan’s friend confirmed last year that he had stopped acting

Khan made his final appearance in director Nikkhil Advani opposite Kangana Ranaut. As his fans waited for a return, actor’s friend Akshay Oberoi revealed he has quit acting. “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran, who is no longer an actor because he quit acting,” said Oberoi. He further mentioned that Khan was planning to become a director and that he would “direct soon.”

Career: Reports claimed Khan’s failed acting career ruined his marriage

Khan is a lonely actor anyway. Problems in his marriage caused him to isolate himself further from the media. According to a report from Pinkvilla, one of the main reasons for the split between him and his wife Avantika Malik was finances. Without films in hand, Khan apparently would not have been able to support his family. Eventually, Malik had to ask his family to intervene.

