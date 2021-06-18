PM Modi mourns the disappearance of track legend Milkha Singh









New Delhi [India]June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of athletics legend Milkha Singh and said India had lost a colossal sportsman, who captured the imagination of the country.

Singh died Friday night at 11:30 p.m. at the age of 91. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in May of this year.

“With the passing of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsman, who captured the imagination of the nation and who had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality has been loved by millions. people. Anguished by his death, “tweeted the Prime Minister.

“I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. I had no idea this would be our last conversation. Several aspiring athletes will draw strength from his life course. My condolences to his family and to many admirers around the world, he said in another Tweet.

Earlier today, the bereaved family announced the death of the former Indian sprinter, also known as the Flying Sikh, in a statement.

“It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji has passed away. He fought hard but God has his ways and maybe it was true love and companionship that our mother Nirmal Ji and now dad is deceased within a matter of 5 days, ”the family said.

The former Indian sprinter had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before being admitted to the ICU of the Postgraduate Institute of Education and Health Hospital. medical research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

In a statement, PGIMER informed that Milkha Singh was admitted to intensive care at PGIMER’s COVID Hospital on June 3.

“He was treated there for COVID until June 13, when after leading a valiant battle against COVID, Milkha Singh Ji tested negative. However, due to post-Covid complications, he was transferred from there. COVID hospital to medical intensive care. But despite the best efforts of the medical team, Milkha Singh ji could not be recovered from his critical condition and after a courageous fight, he left for his heavenly abode at 11:30 p.m. June 18, 2021 here at PGIMER, ”the hospital said.

Singh’s wife and former Indian Women’s National Volleyball Team captain Nirmal Milkha Singh died of COVID-19 at the age of 85 on June 13.

The legendary athlete was a four-time gold medalist at the Asian Games and champion of the 1958 Commonwealth Games. He is still the only Indian athlete to win gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championships. He received the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honor, in recognition of his athletic achievements.

He is survived by a son and three daughters. His son Jeev Milkha Singh is also a renowned golfer. (ANI)







