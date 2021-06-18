Malala’s remarks on marriage cause panic among Pakistani citizens, politicians





ANI | Updated: June 18, 2021 at 19:43 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 18 (ANI): After Pakistani Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai recently expressed doubts about her marriage, her remarks sent shock waves through Pakistan – where citizens and politicians are panicking over what ‘they see it as a threat to the institution of marriage – 86% of women over 25 are married. In an interview with Vogue, when asked about marriage, Malala said, “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership? Malala’s remarks were not well received by several religious and political leaders in Pakistan. They argued that life partnership was not allowed in any religion. A religious leader from Pakistan’s Lakki Marwat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been arrested for threatening and inciting violence over Nobel Laureate Malala’s remarks on the marriage. Sarah Khan writes for the Washington Post that the battle to change unequal marriage structures has a long history in Pakistan and the backlash against equality efforts often describes them as “Western” and a threat to traditional values. The extreme reaction to Malala’s recent interview, including death threats, is part of a larger model of “Malala hatred,” where feminist academics note misogynistic resentment at a vocal young woman’s success, and how her portrayal as a symbol of ‘girl power’ in Western media makes her a polarizing figure in Pakistan. the heels of a heightened political frenzy around a perceived threat to marriage stability in Pakistan. Last month, in a bizarre move, a Pakistani lawmaker sought to pass a law requiring parents to marry their children once that they have reached the age of 18. The draft stipulated that parents of an adult who is not married after the age of 18 will have to “submit an undertaking with cause for delay to the deputy district commissioner”, adding that those who would not submit the pledge would pay Rs 500 each. The bill has attracted much criticism.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan last year expressed concern about rising divorce rates, attributing them to the influence of foreign media. According to the Washington Post, the panic over rising divorce rates is not confined to Pakistan. In Turkey, rhetoric around family values ​​has become a “trademark” of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan since the Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power. come out of bad marriages. Research shows that easier access to divorce can save women’s lives. In the United States, female suicide rates have fallen from 8 to 16 percent, and partner murders of women have declined by 10 percent in states that have introduced unilateral divorce laws, which allow marriages end when one person wants to leave, even if the other doesn’t. In Pakistan, divorced women face a number of hurdles and the backlash from Malala’s comments illustrates the social censorship women may experience when questioning marriage, writes Sarah Khan. Moreover, divorce also leaves women economically vulnerable as Pakistan has no legal provisions for the payment of alimony or the division of marital property. Meanwhile, only 23 percent of women are part of the labor force in Pakistan. The status quo of economic dependence on men’s incomes makes the choice of celibacy or divorce economically unviable for most Pakistani women. Women’s low bargaining power in marriages is manifested in high rates of domestic violence, low involvement in decisions about their own health and the use of household finances, and very unequal divisions of domestic work. So, it’s no surprise that some Pakistani women may question what they see as an essentially crippling and unequal institution, Sarah Khan wrote for the Washington Post. Academics have also noted that the “traditional versus western” framework in Pakistan is more than a tool. that politicians use to undermine Pakistani women’s claims and dodge responsibility. (ANI)

