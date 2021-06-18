Israel ready to establish links with Malaysia, Indonesia – Middle East Monitor





Israel is ready to work to build ties with Muslim-majority countries in Southeast Asia, its ambassador to Singapore said yesterday. The announcement comes despite their condemnation of Israel’s airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip last month. For 11 days, Israel launched attacks against the blockade of the Gaza Strip. Health officials in Gaza say 254 Palestinians, including 66 children and 39 women, were killed and more than 1,900 injured in the shelling. Muslim-majority nations such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei have urged the United Nations to step in and stop “the atrocities being perpetrated against the Palestinian people.” In a statement last month, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the Sultan of Brunei called the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza an “inhuman, colonial and apartheid” policy towards the Palestinian people. “We condemn in the strongest terms the flagrant and repeated violations and assaults perpetrated by the Israelis targeting civilians throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in particular in East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, which have killed, injured and caused suffering to many people, including women and children, ”the statement added. READ: Indonesia condemns US support for Israel The three countries do not have diplomatic relations with Israel and have repeatedly called for an end to its illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories and a two state solution based on the 1967 borders. Israel’s Ambassador to Singapore Sagi Karni said Israel must protect its citizens, but that it has “no quarrels” with any country in Southeast Asia. “We would also like to expand the circle of peace to include Muslim countries in the region,” he said. “But we cannot impose it on them,” he added. “It’s up to them to join in, and they know we’re interested, but they also have their own internal political considerations.” Last year’s normalization agreements signed by the UAE and Bahrain, followed by Sudan and Morocco, were denounced by Palestinians who claimed states had abandoned a unified stance that Arab countries would not do so. peace only as part of a two-state solution, for which the negotiations have stalled for years. “We’re ready to talk, we’re ready to meet, and the door is open for us. I don’t think it’s that hard to find us,” Sagi added.







