The most belligerent journalists in China were those who hurled insults online. Now they are the targets

Reporters from the Chinese government’s chauvinistic outlet, the Global Times, have become the latest targets in an increasingly radical wave of nationalism sweeping through the world’s largest country.

The daily tabloid is widely regarded as the unofficial voice of Beijing’s most hawkish views, and its editors regularly throw verbal grenades at China’s enemies.

He described Australia as “arrogant”, and one “United States war dog”that relations have deteriorated in recent months.

Loading

But just weeks after Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged government officials, state media and diplomats to sharpen their propaganda to portray a “lovable” image of China, prominent Global Times journalists suddenly swooped down. found in line of sight.

Nationalist commentators and trolls have targeted writers who have expressed concern that online rhetoric in China is becoming too extreme.

The online debate was already heated after famous Global Times editor Hu Xijin criticized a widely condemned article on social media from a Communist Party account in May.

The post on Weibo showed an image of a rocket launch in China alongside a photo of the bodies of COVID-19 victims cremated in India.

“Lighting a fire in China VS lighting a fire in India,” the newspaper said.

Loading

Mr. Hu appeared to be uncomfortable with the meme.

“Hold the banner of humanitarianism high at this time, show sympathy for India and firmly place Chinese society on high moral ground,” he wrote in an op-ed.

Some prominent nationalists publicly supported the bland message online and criticized Mr. Hu’s stance as insufficiently aggressive to defend China’s honor against a regional rival.

Cancel culture comes to China

Some in the Chinese state media say privately that the increasingly radical tone of Chinese social media is akin to a modern version of Chairman Mao’s “Red Guards”, who have denounced enemies and publicly humiliated ” reactionaries ”during the Cultural Revolution.

Some reporters have said privately that they feel they are being pursued by Chairman Mao’s “red guards”. ( Reuters: Thomas Pierre

Things picked up speed this month when several prominent users of the censored Chinese Twitter-like platform Weibo decided to start publicly denouncing a group of well-known writers and academics as “traitors.”

The reason? Because they had already participated in a cultural exchange program sponsored by the Japanese government.

Global Times reporter Chen Qingqing then went on to use the blocked platform Twitter to declare that “extreme nationalism will backfire”, putting her in the crosshairs of nationalists as her post bounced off. Internet in China.

She further faced abuse and later apologized after another article attempting to highlight China’s 5G technology in the face of Australian, UK and UK bans did not go as planned.

Her Twitter comment about a Chinese college student who used 5G to cheat on an exam was seen by nationalist critics as a dishonorable example to highlight.

Ms. Chen and Hu Xijin declined to comment.

“I attacked Australia the most”

Now the target of hostility online, Global Times reporters have started to apologize for mischaracterizing previous posts.

One of them, named Gao Lei, an Australian-educated writer who regularly refers to foreign “enemies” in his Weibo posts, posted his own mea culpa.

Gao Lei writes for the Global Times using the pseudonym “Gengzhige”, translating to “frank” or “candid brother”. ( Provided: Communist Youth League Online

He apologized for being arrogant in his conduct online and called for the unity of Chinese patriots against the real enemy: “hostile foreign forces”.

As the debate raged over writers who had participated in Japanese government programs, Mr. Gao echoed his boss Hu Xijin’s stance in defending engagement with foreigners.

Mr. Gao, who writes for the Global Times using the pseudonym “Gengzhige,” translating to “frank” or “frank brother,” said studying abroad was fine as long as those who attended did not betray. the “socialist core values” of Communist China.

“I studied in Australia for several years, but I attacked Australia the most, even prompting a protest from the Australian Ambassador to China,” he wrote.

“The more radical you sound, the more attention you get”

Weibo’s rowdy, nationalistic tone is nothing new.

Last year, Wuhan-based writer Fang Fang was fiercely denounced online as a traitor for writing a firsthand and somewhat critical account of the early days of the global pandemic.

But some observers believe that the targeting of journalists from a media outlet known abroad for its aggressive nationalism is significant.

“I think it’s a backlash,” said Edgar Lu, a Chinese political commentator based in Australia and highly regarded on YouTube as Sydney Daddy.

Edgar Lu is an emerging Chinese-Australian YouTube influencer known as Sydney Daddy. ( Provided: Edgar Lu

“The agitated mob is now turning its guns on those who agitated it in the first place.

“The more radical you sound, the more attention and influence you get until someone up there says ‘stop’.”

Wu Qiang, an independent Beijing-based political analyst, says the tone of the online attacks shows a new wave of “populist nationalism” forming beyond the constraints of chauvinism that the government regularly pushes.

“It’s a more radical and extreme nationalism that has formed over the past decade,” he told ABC.

“The Global Times, Hu Xijin and his colleagues, in the eyes of these new nationalist radicals, are old-fashioned and outdated fossils that are no longer welcome.”

Heightened nationalism coincides with China’s centenary

Some analysts say the tight space for critical debate over China’s foreign relations has been pushed in such a nationalistic direction that the government may find it difficult to put an end to the most outrageous rhetoric.

But some in the Chinese government are publicly embracing the radicals, with increasing competition for attention.

“In the past, Global Times journalists set the parameters of what acceptable nationalist messages should look and look like,” said Fergus Ryan, cyber analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute and former Beijing-based journalist.

As China prepares to celebrate 100 years of Communist Party rule, nationalist fury erupts online. ( AP: Andy Wong

“But now other actors think they should be able to give their opinion as well and challenge the keepers.”

He said the Chinese government was moving away from a centralized communication model for one that exploited different groups in China, ranging from Communist Party organizations to patriotic bloggers and artists.

“These different actors compete to create memes, slogans and other content that they hope will be amplified on Twitter by spokespersons for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomats and other party bodies,” he said. he told the ABC.

He said the most prominent recent example of this involved a falsified offensive image of an Australian soldier tweeted by Foreign Office spokesman Zhao Lijian.

The heated arguments over patriotism and loyalty come as the Communist Party ramps up its national propaganda ahead of the 100th anniversary of its founding on July 1.

Huge patriotic celebrations are planned for Beijing, with military overflights already seen over Tiananmen Square, while stories celebrating the history of the Communist Party have flooded state media in preparation.