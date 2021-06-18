Modi unveils courses to train 100,000 frontline workers | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched six crash course programs to train and develop more than 100,000 frontline workers to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic, even as he stressed the virus was present and urged people to be careful. The virus is present, and the possibility of mutation is also there. The second wave of the pandemic illustrated the kind of challenges the virus can present to us. The country must remain ready to meet the challenges and training more than one lakh (100,000) of frontline warriors is a step in this direction, Prime Minister Modi said. As of Friday, India has administered 272,072,645 doses of the vaccine, one of the largest vaccination campaigns in the world, although in per capita terms the country lags behind countries with smaller populations. In addition to the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines made in the country, India has also procured stocks of Russian Sputnik V which will be produced in India from the second half of the year. Modi said India had risen to the challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and increased its capacity related to Covid care and treatment. The state of PPE kits, tests and other medical infrastructure related to Covid care and treatment is testament to (the government’s) efforts, he said. He also sought to ensure that the central government commits to providing free Covid vaccination for everyone from June 21. On the crash courses, the prime minister said Covid warriors will be trained in six personalized roles – home assistance, basic care assistance, advanced care assistance, emergency care assistance, collection assistance. ‘samples and assistance with medical equipment. These courses are designed to train and develop health workers. 111 centers of this type are launched from today across the country under the Skill India program. With this, we will have more than a lakh of new skilled frontline health workers in the coming months, the prime minister said. Given the size of our population, it is necessary to continue to increase the number of doctors, nurses and paramedics in the health sector. The severity and pace at which the readiness work of healthcare professionals is currently taking place is unprecedented, he added. The program was designed as a special program under the central component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with a total financial expenditure of 276 crore, the PMO said. Modi also praised the Centers Skill India mission, saying Covid has proven the importance of qualification, re-qualification and development. Today, Skill India Mission helps millions of young people in this country every year to provide training according to the needs of the day. Since last year, the Ministry of Skills Development has trained thousands of health workers across the country, even in the midst of the pandemic, he said. The Prime Minister also praised health professionals like ASHA workers, anganwadi and other workers deployed in village clinics, describing them as one of the strong pillars of our health sector. health issues that are often excluded from the discussion. They play an important role in the fight against infection to support the world’s largest vaccination campaign, he said. With contributions from the agency

