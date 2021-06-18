China calls for greater cooperation with Pakistani political parties on CPEC





ANI | Updated: June 18, 2021 at 6:16 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 18 (ANI): Beijing has expressed the desire for greater engagement with political parties in Islamabad to address issues related to the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Ans of Communist of China, “Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said the CPC is ready to work with Pakistani political parties to actively promote coordination between CPEC and Naya Pakistan Vision.” The Communist Party of China (CPC ) attaches great importance to exchanges and cooperation with Pakistani political parties, and will make full use of the advantages of inter-party relations to achieve inter-party consensus and make the contribution of party-to-party exchanges to build community of ‘Sino-Pakistani shared future closer in the new era, ”Ambassador Rong said as quoted by Dawn. The Ambassador also expressed the party’s wish to strengthen the exchange of ideas, policies and people, to create a “good political and public environment” for the high-quality development of CPEC. According to the Pakistani newspaper, the Chinese envoy’s statement indicated Beijing’s interest in strengthening cooperation with Pakistani political parties to deal with issues related to the CPEC and create an environment more conducive to its further development.

The Chinese Ambassador also mentioned the goal of the CCP to strengthen engagement with political parties and promote Sino-Pakistani relations. “We are ready to support each other with the Pakistani political parties on issues concerning the fundamental interests and major concerns of our two countries, and to help the Pakistani political parties to devote themselves to the development of Pakistan and to the consolidation of the political base. of Sino-Pakistani cooperation, ”he added. It comes as the PTI government led by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan passed the bill to establish the CPEC Authority last month despite strong opposition from members of parliament, the Express Tribune reported. According to experts, the bill contains extensive powers and immunities to plan, execute and accelerate projects undertaken within the framework of the CPEC. Apparently, China forced CPEC’s authority over Pakistan because it wanted the military to be directly involved in the CPEC portfolio, as Beijing was reportedly upset by Khan’s slowness on the project. The bill comes at a time when the hype created by the government in projecting the CPEC as a panacea for all problems is quickly running out of steam. Distressed local businessmen lament that Chinese investors are monopolizing major domestic industries, state assets and businesses to the detriment of Pakistani actors and interests. (ANI)

