PM Modi to chair multi-stakeholder meeting with J&K leaders in Delhi on June 24: sources





Amid speculation over Jammu and Kashmir’s elections and its return to statehood, the Center reportedly sent out antennas for an all-party meeting to leaders in the Union Territory on June 24. In all likelihood, the meeting will be held in Delhi and is considered the Center’s first contact with political parties based in the valley since August 5, 2019, when the state was divided, turned into territory of the ‘Union, thus losing its special status. Although there was no news from the Prime Minister’s office, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) confirmed to News18 that they had received informal information from the Center about the meeting. “A formal invitation is expected,” said one executive. Asked about the meeting’s agenda, a source in New Delhi joked: “Politicians will discuss politics.” If so, the meeting will take place against a backdrop of election speculation and demarcation exercises in the UT. The Boundaries Commission, headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, has been tasked with increasing the number of elected representatives in Jammu and Kashmir from 107 to 114. There are also reports that the he balance of power in Jammu and Kashmir may change after the demarcation exercise. . READ ALSO | Global People Development J&K Modi Govt Top Priority, Says Amit Shah Once the commission submits its report, the electoral commission will announce the polls. The elections would mean the return of statehood for the state that has become Union territory, which could take place by the end of the year. The Gupkar Alliance has indicated that if the Center approaches them for talks, they will respond. “The door to negotiations with the Center has not been closed,” NC leader Farooq Abdullah told reporters on June 9 after a meeting of the coalition of most of the Valley’s major parties. Hours earlier, Interior Minister Amit Shahhad held a security review meeting with Jammu and Kashmir DGP, DG CRPF, and head of RAW and Intelligence Bureau and NSA Ajit Doval, where he held is pushing for a two-pronged approach to development and zero tolerance for terrorists in the valley. Paramilitary companies that had been withdrawn from Union territory for the elections in West Bengal and other states have now returned to the valley. Paramilitary officials say that in terms of security deployment, they are ready for elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

