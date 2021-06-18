SIMON WALTERS Says Boris Johnson Was Brought Back To Earth With A Bump

Boris Johnson has a unique ability to reverse politics. He was laughed at for saying he would take the UK out of the EU and get away with it; he got stuck on a zipline and made it a PR triumph; he won a landslide election victory after leaving his wife for a woman 24 years his junior.

Tearing down the so-called red seat wall in northern England in the 2019 election seemed to be just another example of its ability to defy political gravity.

But he was brought back to earth with a bump early yesterday by the Lib Dems’ landslide victory in the Amersham and Chesham by-elections.

This has raised concerns among some Tory MPs that Mr Johnson’s remarkable success in the red wall in the north has triggered a less welcome political overthrow: that the blue wall of Tory seats in southern England is in danger. to collapse.

Ministers played down the defeat of Chesham and Amersham, mostly blaming the HS2 rail link.

Indeed, while driving through the Chilterns a few days ago, I noticed several parts of the beautiful landscape carved out to prepare for the giant backhoes and huge trucks needed to move all the dirt, wreaking havoc and dirt in the area. and causing house prices to explode.

But Lib Dem’s 8,000 margin of victory was so large that they could very well have beaten the Tories even without HS2.

For while the railroad naturally enraged the Tories in Amersham and Chesham, the defeat highlighted a little-noticed electoral pattern that has preoccupied Tory strategists for several years.

Despite Mr Johnson’s breathtaking electoral success and the dramatic gains the Tories have made in the north, there are signs the party is doing less well in the south, stretching from the Severn Estuary to the coast from Sussex and East Anglia.

According to a study of results from Mays Local Council covering 82 Conservative parliamentary seats in Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Oxfordshire, Hampshire, Surrey, West Sussex, East Sussex, Kent, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire, the Tories would lose seven seats to the Lib Dems in the next general election. The seven seats are Winchester, Eastleigh, Eastbourne, Chippenham, Cheltenham, Watford and South Cambridgeshire.

The same survey said the Tories would win Canterbury from Labor, making an overall loss of six in the Blue Wall.

If the Lib Dems can repeat Amersham and Chesham’s upheaval it would be back to seven. You can’t fault Lib Dem frontman Ed Davey for celebrating by taking a hammer against a plastic blue brick wall. during a triumphant photocall.

But No.10 doesn’t need to panic just yet.

The half-dozen supposedly at-risk Blue Wall seats barely pierce the grass compared to England’s towering 47-seat red wall that collapsed in the last election, many in the North and Midlands.

And for all the humiliation of seeing Amersham and Chesham fall, it can be argued that Labor’s record low electoral vote of 622 was even worse for Sir Keir Starmer.

There is no call from the Tories for Mr Johnson to step down.

If today’s Mail poll, which indicates Sir Keir is heading for another Red Wall defeat in the by-elections at Batley and Spen on July 1, turns out to be true, the army of Labor leaders’ critics of left will require his head.

In my opinion, that doesn’t mean Mr Johnson can ignore the commotion in the counties.

A former Cabinet minister who spoke to the Mail on condition of anonymity said Chesham’s result marked a seismic change in the UK landscape that Mr Johnson would ignore at his peril.

The ex-minister, who has a seat in the county, said Tories who defected from the Lib Dems in the by-election had a number of gripes. They had been taken for granted by the Tories for too long, many voted Stay in the EU referendum and some opposed Mr Johnson’s style. They took offense at how cowardly he was with the truth.

But perhaps the most important factor, said the ex-minister, was Jeremy Corbyn’s downfall as Labor leader.

Faced with the choice between a Marxist linked to terrorism apologists and Mr Johnson, even the prime minister’s biggest Tory skeptics had no trouble marking their Xs as Tory in the voting booth.

With the Corbyn threat gone, voting for another party was hardly feared by skeptics of Conservative Boris, the former minister said.

The main political casualty of the Tories Amersham and Chesham debacle could be Mr Johnson’s pledge to build hundreds of thousands of homes in the South.

It was one of the main complaints during the by-election.

Lib Dem activists told voters on their doorsteps in the closing days of the campaign: Vote Tory and the Bulldozers arrive on Monday.

I have been told that ex-Cabinet Minister Theresa Villiers is the head of a secret Tory Whats-App group made up of 90 conservative MPs mainly based in the south, determined to force the PM to make a major turnaround. on the housing commitment.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Damian Green, Member of Parliament for Ashford, Kent, explained to me: We are not going to level the North by cementing the South. At the current rate, the Home Counties will soon be a giant patio.

Isle of Wight Tory MP Bob Seeley has warned the government: “Forcing communities down in the South with countless dwellings like foie gras geese is not the way to go.”

If we allow the developers to continue, it will be political suicide. As Winston Churchill said, the problem with political suicides is that you live to regret them.