Wild card for Turkey in the US-Russian conflict over aid to Syria

While humanitarian aid to Syria was not a high point on President Joe Bidens’ tour of Europe’s agenda, Washington has indicated it may be ready for some sort of change. position on the issue, which remains a top priority for the Biden administration’s Syrian policy. While Washington’s talks with Moscow have focused on maintaining international aid and reopening border crossings, Turkey occupies a key position in the negotiations.

Although Biden failed to secure a commitment from Russian President Vladimir Putin to renew cross-border humanitarian access to Syria at their June 16 meeting, remarks indicate the two leaders may be ready for a change.

[Putin] has indicated he is ready to, citing, assist Afghanistan to Iran, Biden said following the June 16 meeting. In return, we told him what we wanted to do to bring some stability and economic security or physical security to the people ofSyria and Libya, he added.

Currently, the most pressing problem in thenegotiationskeeps the Cilvegozu / Bab al-Hawa crossing open at the Turkish border. A UN Security Council mandate to keep the passage open will end on July 10, amid warnings from civic groups of impending disaster. The Biden administration and international organizations are also asking for permission to reopen the Bab al-Salama crossing on the Turkish border and al-Yarubiyah between Iraqi Kurdistan and northeastern Syria.

Turkey, which has a critical position in the decision-making process on which the passages will be used for the delivery of humanitarian aid, also presents itself as the main interlocutor of a possible Russian-American reconciliation.

During his meeting with Biden on June 14 on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan listed Turkey’s priorities on the Syrian dossier, reiterating that ending US support for Syrian Kurdish groups remains the priority. Ankara absolute.

Turkey opposes reopening al-Yarubiyah on the grounds that aid channeled through the passage will help the Kurdish-led administration in northeastern Syria.

Although Erdogan failed to get what he wanted from Biden at their meeting, the final NATO summit communiqué offered some comfort to Turkey.

We remain vigilant on missile fire from Syria that could again hit or target Turkey. We continue to monitor and assess the threat of ballistic missiles from Syria, the outcome document said.

We reiterate our gratitude to our ally, Turkey, for hosting millions of Syrian refugees, he added. It should be noted that this support could be seen as a reward for Ankara’s proposal to maintain the security of Kabul airport after the withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan and Turkey’s contributions to efforts to NATO aimed at deterring Russia. There was no mention of Turkey’s security concerns in the previous NATO summit communiqué.

If the Biden administration succeeds in keeping the Bab al-Hawa crossing open and reopening an additional passage for the flow of aid, an important step could be taken in Syrian politics.

International humanitarian aid passed through four Bab al-Hawa, Bab al-Salama, al-Yarubiyah and Ramse border crossings on the Jordanian border between 2014 and 2020 under a UN Security Council decision. Al-Yarubiyah and Ramse were shut down in 2020. Arguing that aid should be channeled through Damascus, Russia vetoed the renewal of the authorization to keep Bab al-Salama open and reopen al-Yarubiyah and Ramse. Currently, humanitarian aid only passes through Bab al-Hawa.

Speaking at a virtual Security Council session on Syria on March 29, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken requested reopening de Bab al-Salama and al-Yarubiyah as international organizations warn of an ongoing humanitarian catastrophe if the parties fail to reach an agreement to extend the UN mandate to keep Bab al-Hawa open.

For millions of civilians in Idlib, it is their lifeline. Over the past year and a half, some members of the Security Council have shamefully managed to close two other crossings into Syria. Bab al-Hawa is literally all that’s left, US Ambassador to the United NationsLinda thomas greenfieldsaid during his visit to the border post on June 3. His visit came in the wake of Russian threats to veto an extension to keep the border open.

Although Biden failed to get Putin to promise to continue helping during their meeting, the US side made it clear that this was of utmost importance to us if there was to be any new cooperation. on Syria, a US official told Reuters after their June 16 meeting. The official said the renewal will be a test of whether the United States and Russia can work together.

As for the reopening of the al-Yarubiyah terminal, Russian objections are not the only obstacle. Turkey also opposes the idea on the grounds that aid channeled through the crossing will help the Kurdish-led administration in northeastern Syria.

Instead, Turkey wants Bab al-Hawa to stay open and reopen Bab al-Salama, which connects to the Euphrates Shield area under the control of the Turkish-backed Syrian opposition.

Russia, for its part, could consent to Bab al-Hawa remaining open for the sake of Russian-Turkish relations. However, in exchange for the reopening of Babal-Salama and al-Yarubiyah, Moscow demands the abandonment of protective positions towards radical Islamist organizations in Idlib, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and the lifting of sanctions against the Syrian regime. .

Meanwhile, Russia may seek a new formula that will push the Kurds from northeastern Syria to Damascus. One scenario suggests that if the United States left control of the oil wells in northern Syria to Damascus, then Moscow could allow al-Yarubiyah to reopen. While there is no concrete confirmation of such claims, recent developments have heightened the prospect.

First, the US administration has decided not to extend a sanctions waiver granted by the Trump administration in April 2020 to the operations of US oil company Delta Crescent Energys in northeastern Syria. Biden could seek to pave the way for collaboration with Russia on Syria by abandoning the US policy of protecting Syrian oil, a policy he didn’t cherish in the first place. The move could also aim to allay Ankara’s concerns over Kurdish control of Syrian oil and Turkish opposition to the reopening of al-Yarubiyah.

After the oil wells fell under SDF control, Moscow and Damascus’ positions towards the Kurds changed dramatically. The American-Kurdish partnership and Kurdish domination over Syrian oil and grain are major obstacles to negotiations with Damascus. The reopening of al-Yarubiyah and the change of control over Syrian oil could be a milestone for the Turkey-Russia-US triangle in Syria.

Although the US administration still maintains that a political settlement in Syria should be found in accordance with Security Council resolution 2254, which calls for free and fair elections under UN supervision, the Biden-Putin summit is said to have also hinted at a policy shift in Washington’s stance. vis-à-vis the Syrian government.

They asked me why I thought it was important to continue to have problems with the President of Syria. I said, because it is in violation of an international standard. This is called a chemical weapons treaty. Can’t be trusted. It’s about trust, Biden said.

These remarks could indicate that Washington’s conditions for establishing ties with Syrian President Bashar al Assad have changed. Yet, it is too early to draw big conclusions.

As for Turkey, the question of whether the relative support given by NATO to Ankara in the summit outcome document will or will not translate into concrete assistance remains open. Biden has not ruled out working with Russia on Iran, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria issues, which means that US satisfaction of Turkey’s expectations in Syria is not guarantee.

Meanwhile, Ankara has taken several steps from Georgia to Ukraine and Poland in an attempt to aid Western efforts to deter Russia. The accumulated tensions between Turkey and Russia on these fronts could escalate in Idlib, where Damascus and Moscow are already mounting the pressure militarily. Iran is also carrying out military reinforcement around Aleppo.

NATO support for Turkey could be aimed at strengthening deterrence against an impending storm in Idlib. Yet Ankara lacks concrete assurance on the subject, as evidenced by Erdogan’s comments after his meeting with Biden.

I believe we can take care of ourselves. There is no other way to do it, Erdogan said after the talks, expressing disappointment at US support for Syrian Kurdish groups.