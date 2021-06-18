Ping Pong, party favors mark an 80th birthday | News

Beth Whitman wouldn’t let her back pain get in the way of enjoying the 80th birthday party she planned last Saturday. Ping pong had to be played.
After playing 75 tennis matches on her 75th birthday five years ago, Whitman made a quick change for her 80th birthday agenda. She planned to play 80 ping pong games, but this time she needed some help from partygoers.
Part of the deal was that I would play 80 games of ping pong because it was my 80th birthday party. Little did I know I was being hit by a massive lower back pain, Whitman said. The plans changed, but they turned out well.
Instead of playing 80 games, 80 games would be played. That way, a lot of people who aren’t necessarily ping pong players could play. People who don’t know each other can play.
People ages 2 to 92 took part in the ping pong games at a table set up in Whitman’s Southern Pines home, bringing several generations of her friends and her childhood friends to honor the occasion.
Ping pong was Whitman’s first love as a child, who then started playing tennis in high school and picked up the relatively new racket sport of pickleball last fall.
Due to her back pain, Whitman played the first game of the day, to make sure she was part of the 80 match being tracked on a whiteboard. Then her daughter-in-law helped her by changing her medications so that the pain was more bearable.
When a friend came and said her 17-year-old daughter wanted to play the birthday girl, Whitman’s competitive side didn’t let her sit on the sidelines.
I got up and started playing and I was like, oh my god, when I went down 4-0 or whatever. I just had to keep playing and I said to my friend Heather, You taught your daughter well, because she certainly isn’t making it easy, Whitman said. Anyway, I came back and hit her.
The birthday party included the surprise of Whitman’s son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter from Alaska, who reunited the family for the first time since Christmas of 2019. Mother’s intuition had told Whitman earlier in the day that she thought her family was making the cross-country trip for the party, which turned out to be true.
Nine years in a row, we’ve gone to Central America with our families, so we missed that, Whitman said. I usually go to Alaska for three weeks and I missed that. I missed them at Christmas and then again this spring. Ive been to all states and 40 some countries. The first trip I will take will be to Alaska and then we will see if I go to other places or not.
Whitman was a former teacher at The ONeal School for 35 years and retired 10 years ago, and many colleagues and former students came to wish her happy birthday with food, drink and table tennis.
For me, it turned out to be great because I loved seeing how it brought people together. People who didn’t even know each other, Whitman said. It was great that night to lie in bed thinking about all the people I saw. Some of my friends told me they hadn’t seen each other for a long time because it was a good mix.
As a parting gift for the guests, Whitman had envelopes with a card, a return envelope and $80 in cash. The idea of the gift was that the partygoers would use the $80 to make the world a little better, according to the enclosed card. The return envelope was supposed to send a note back to Whitman stating how the gift was used.
I’m not sure where it came from, but it came over a year ago. Once the time had come, I started counting and I said: no, I’m not going to count. I just want to do this, Whitman said. I was looking forward to it because it was a great idea. I must have been influenced by something I saw in a little Christian magazine or something.
Barbara Sherman, who attended the party, said the party favor with a twist is exactly in line with Whitmans’ personality.
This is a representation of Beth’s spirit of giving and her commitment to making the world a better place, she said.
With some time before envelopes make their return to Whitman’s mailbox, she has no expectations of what messages might come back to her, although some friends have reached out by phone to let them know they’re thinking about their plans.
This is the best thing about it. I’m not the type of person to plan or predict and this or that or the other. I’m wide open to this, Whitman said. I have had many good results, even from people who have not yet made their decision. One of them was a mother-daughter combination who said they are two different generations and see things differently. They said it also shows them how much we have.
Whitmans’ living room and kitchen are still reminiscent of her party, with a large pickle-like container filled with partygoers’ signed ping-pong balls and the 80 markers on the living room whiteboard.