Portland Thorns FC vs Kansas City: Watch 2021 NWSL Games Online, TV Info, Start Time, Date

The National Women’s Soccer League returns to action on Sunday as the Portland Thorns FC and Kansas City NWSL take it onCBS. The Thorns are 3-2-0 to start this season, while Kansas City is still looking for No. 1 win in 2021.

View information

Date: Sunday 20 June |Time: 4:00 PM ET

Place: Providence Park — Portland, Oregon

Television and live stream:CBSorParamount+ premium subscription

Storylines

Portland Thorns FC:Mark Parsons and this Thorns team will look to extend their two-game home win streak this week. The club is coming off a 3-0 win against Racing Louisville FC where all three starting midfielders scored in the match. Rocky Rodriguez and Angela Salem could potentially start again as Lindsey Horan and Christine Sinclair leave their international conscription with the US and Canada. The 80% increase in capacity at Providence Park, the first since the onset of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, will no doubt also play a part in setting the stage for the competition.

Kansas City:Huw Williams and his team are still looking for their first-ever franchise win and will try to get it on the road in one of the toughest stadiums to play in. The team has struggled with injuries in the early stages of the season and has struggled to gain a foothold in their inaugural (rebranded) season. Who’s available will matter in the midfield battle in this match as the team will likely continue to look to Amy Rodriguez for leadership and goals on the pitch.

Forecast

The Thorns pick up where they left off as Kansas City continues to struggle to take their first win.Choose: Portland Thorns 2, Kansas City NWSL 1