



GROS-ISLET, Saint Lucia: Dean Elgar found firm support in Kyle Verreynne in lifting South Africa from the discomfort of 37 for three to 125 for four at tea after she met the two on the opening day of the second test of the two. battle-match series against the West Indies on Friday. Elgar’s disciplined 53 from 155 unbeaten run was just what was expected of the Proteas captain after three wickets fell in a rain-interrupted morning session under gray skies and on a seamy pitch. Advertisement Advertisement Verreynne, who missed a score of note in his debut innings a week earlier, redoubled his effort as the West Indian bowlers stuck to their plan of attack on a clear afternoon. They were thwarted by the compact righthander who eventually fell in the final for tea for 27, receiving a faint touch from an attempted hook from Shannon Gabriel for wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva to take the catch down the leg. His partnership with Elgar was worth 87 runs for the fourth wicket. Quinton de Kock, who blazed a Test-best unbeaten 141 in the first Test, will resume with his captain in the final session. Advertisement Advertisement Heavily criticized for choosing to hit first on a seam allowance in the first Test at the same venue, house captain Kraigg Brathwaite didn’t hesitate to throw first when he again won the toss. It proved justified with Gabriel, who missed the first Test through injury, relative newcomer Jayden Seales and senior Sear Kemar Roach taking a wicket. Gabriel had gone through two Test matches for just one wicket against Sri Lanka in the previous series three months earlier in peaceful places in Antigua. However, he enjoyed immediate success on Friday with Aiden Markram pulling out a short, wide throw before scoring to give Roston Chase a comfortable catch on the far back. Advertisement Keegan Petersen tried to establish himself in partnership with Elgar, but then pulled out a full delivery from Seales for former captain Jason Holder to catch the catch on the second slip. Rassie van der Dussen tried his best to get bat-on-ball and then fell into his own error of judgment, not offering Roach a shot, only his off-stump was knocked back. South Africa kept the same team that defeated the home side with an inning and 63 runs in three days in the first Test. However West Indies drafted in Gabriel in place of specialist off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall. Opening batsman Kieran Powell, who was a concussion replacement for middle-order batsman Nkrumah Bonner, kept his place on the team. The West Indies must win this match to avoid an eighth consecutive Test Series defeat to the Proteas since taking victory in their historic first-ever Test Match encounter, a one-off encounter in Barbados in 1992.

