Keyshawn Johnson on the role of Kevin Mawae

Former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson discussed the allegations against the Arizona state football program on his show. Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin of ESPN Radio, on Thursday and spoke about who he thinks among the whistleblowers who gave rise to the investigation.

Former ASU offensive analyst Kevin Mawae.

After speaking about his familiarity with the ASU program and imparting some of the program’s history under coach Herm Edwards and athletic director Ray Anderson, Johnson said:

You have a lot of disgruntled people who were part of Coach Graham’s universe,” Johnson said on the show, referring to Todd Graham, the coach at ASU before Edwards. “So you have these internal problems. Now AP (Antonio Pierce) is suddenly appointed as defensive coordinator, given more power to change the program of the Arizona States.”

More:If Herm Edwards side of ASU solicitor allegations isn’t right, he should be gone

Johnson continued: Kevin Mawae, an ex-teammate of mine, didn’t get the offensive coaching job. Then he goes to the Indianapolis Colts, he gets fired. Herm doesn’t hire him, and he played for Herm. So he becomes the type of whistleblower who is like, “You know, oh, well, they do this, they do that. It’s not improper benefits. What they may have violated is the NCAA rules bringing guys or communicating with players and families during COVID, so it’s a little different than what the stories have probably tried to make it sound like.

He continued: “You have disgruntled employees because Herm Edwards and Ray Anderson empower people who are like them and some people get mad at them. Let’s be honest and real. 100%. No joke.”

More:ASU Athletic Director Says NCAA Investigation Won’t Overshadow Football Season; expert calls it ‘PR nightmare’

Earlier this week, Mawae posted an interesting tweet that said: For all that is secret shall at last be brought out, and all that which is hidden shall be brought to light and made known to all.”

The quote, a verse from the Bible, has since been removed from Mawae’s account (he had previously deleted all tweets from his account before June 2).

In February, Mawae, who had spent three seasons as an offensive analyst for ASU, became a assistant offensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts after being passed over for the offensive line coach position in the state of Arizona.

Mawae was a candidate to replace their retired Dave Christensen as Sun Devils line coach, but that job was first awarded to Klayton Adams, who had been the assistant attack line coach with the Colts. a promotion to tight ends coach.

The ASU position then went to Mike Cavanaugh, who had coached the same position at Syracuse.

More:Reports: ASU Football Under NCAA Investigation For Possible Recruiting Violations

Mawae played 241 games in the NFL, 238 of them. He was knocked out of the LSU by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 1994 draft (36th pick overall), but it was his eight-year tenure with the New York Jets that earned him the title. most awards.

While playing with the Jets Mawae under Herm Edwards, their long association began. Edwards later brought Mawae on board at ASU in 2018 as an offensive analyst.

Now, at least according to Johnson, that situation with Edwards could come full circle with Johnson claiming Mawae could be a whistleblower in the ASU case.

the athletic, a subscription sports website, was the first to report that ASU’s compliance officer recently received a detailed package of information that high school students visited during the COVID-19 dead period. The Athletic story says compliance officers began interviewing employees shortly after receiving the information.

A subsequent report from Yahoo! Sport quoted anonymous sources as saying that an anonymous person sent a dozen-page file to ASU’s sports department, including screenshots, receipts, photos and emails regarding numerous potential violations within the football program. The documents supposedly describe weekends with multiple student-athlete visits; night tours out of sight; and private training for a recruit that was recorded and evaluated by ASU’s coaching staff.

ASUVice President of Athletics Ray Anderson, in a extended interview with The Arizona Republic on Thursday, declined to discuss details because of the NCAA protocol. But when he insisted on whether the investigation would overwhelm the season, he firmly said “no.”

Went ahead. That’s something we can’t control. It can’t be something that gets us bogged down. We are moving forward with our low season. And now we’re going to get ready to bring them in,” he said of the players.

More:ASU Football Schedule Easiest Among Power 5 Teams For 2021 College Football Season

Michelle Gardner, Anne Ryman and Jeff Metcalfe of the Republic of Arizona contributed to this story.