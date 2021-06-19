obituary of Milton Gayle | Tennis





My friend Milton Gayle, who died of cancer at age 68, was a much loved tennis coach in South London. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, he had been unable to play the game formally as a young teenager, and the closest he came to a real court was as a ball boy at a local white tennis club. But he got a Fred Perry tennis racket from a visiting player and his passion for the game was sparked. When he came to London in 1967 at the age of 15 and joined his parents, siblings, further racial and financial barriers limited him from playing tennis against a wall for the next 10 years. However, at the age of 25, he decided to take up coaching and achieved the Lawn Tennis Association’s highest qualification. Although he could have played at a high level at that age, he set his sights on teaching others because I didn’t want another child in my community to go through what I went through. After that, Milton worked hard to bring tennis to his Southwark community, starting coaching sessions in the 1970s at Burgess Park in Camberwell with dilapidated facilities, often involving up to 30 youngsters on one court. I got to know him when he was teaching my son for a few years, and I thought he was a beautiful and inspiring man. His tireless efforts over many years were rewarded in 2004 when the council funded the redevelopment of the Southwark City Tennis Club in Burgess Park, which has provided children from underprivileged backgrounds with a foundation to play tennis competitively, with some players playing U.S. university tennis scholarships and others on national and international level. For his work, Milton was recognized as Most Deserving Unsung Tennis Hero at the ATP World Tour Finals event at the O2 Arena in 2012 and was given the freedom of Camberwell in 2013. Despite the official recognition, he remained extremely scornful of the lack of LTAs. of support for tennis in non-traditional areas. His personality and great energy will be missed by many, but he leaves behind an incredible legacy. He is survived by his daughters, Becky, Debbie and Mia, and three granddaughters.

