Q&A with Hockey Globetrotter Hayley Williams

Imagine living in the midst of a global pandemic that has paralyzed and shut down life as we knew it on our planet. Pretty easy to do right? The chances that you, the person reading this, have just experienced/are still going through that is quite high. Now imagine the same scenario, but you don’t live in the country where you grew up for the first 29 years of your life. In a nutshell, that’s what happened Hayley Williams.

Hayley Williams played the first NWHL season with the Buffalo Beauts. (Photo: NWHL)

It was a long time. Almost two years and because of the virus I was stuck in Russia. Pretty crazy! I’m a grown-up now after the past few years, Williams said proudly of the past two years and finally seeing her family again. If I leave the US and do all of this on my own, I wouldn’t change a thing. It’s kind of a lonely life, I’m often alone, but I’m never lonely. I do everything I want to do and I was happy that I could finally come home the day before Easter and spend the last few months with them after being away for so long.

Williams played one season in the NWHL (Buffalo Beauts) and then two seasons in the CWHL (Toronto Furies) before taking her talents abroad to play in Russia and then Hungary.

We caught up with Williams in Newark, New Jersey after the third and final NWHL Free Agent Camp she attended in nine days as she tried to put herself back on the radar of the coaching staff in the United States. Williams told us her unique plans for the upcoming hockey season, why the 31-year-old hasn’t even come close to reaching her peak as a hockey player, and more.

Hayley Williams shoots at target during the Connecticut Whales 2021 Free Agent Camp. (Jess Starr/The hockey writers)

The hockey writers: What have the three teams you tried out for told you about your chances at one of them?

Hayley Williams: I’ve had good conversations with Buffalo and the Riveters so far, and haven’t really talked to Connecticut yet. In short, I have some decisions to make.

Where were you?

THW: A lot has happened since the last time we saw Hayley Williams in an NWHL uniform. For those who don’t know, what have you been doing for the past five years?

HW: After I played the first season (2015-16) with the beauties I ended up playing in the CWHL (with the Toronto Furies) for two years. When that league ended, I went to play in Russia for two years, which was a great experience. People would think it might be a little scary and stuff like that, but it wasn’t. There are a lot of stereotypes in the media and politics that make that possible, but all in all it was a great experience.

Then the virus hit and my team stopped in Russia, and at the last minute I ended up in Budapest, where I played last season. Since then I have been asked to play for the Hungarian national team and I am just coming to the end of a citizenship process in Hungary. So hopefully they’ll take me for the upcoming World Championships and Olympic qualifier in November.

THW: So if that happens, it would potentially affect a commitment or signing with one of the NWHL teams, right?

HW: It’s a good problem to have (if they want to sign me). This is kind of a conflicting season for me because I have some options and I’ve been very open with the coaches here in the US and told them about my Hungarian trial, which is dear to me now. I’m not committed to anything, and I have some decisions to make. But you’re right, it does put a damper on my return to the US for this season.

Hockey worldwide

THW: What can you tell us about your company?

HW: I am now in my second year of running Hockey Global Academy, which is my hockey development company. When the virus hit, I would have two camps that year, one in Buffalo and one in Toronto. I had to cancel both of those, but then I started doing online training on Zoom. Help train kids with strength and conditioning, as well as stick handling.

That’s the main focus and program right now, while I’m still traveling. It’s really helpful for me and the players I train because we can still train together and I can still earn income from this business as I travel the world.

THW: However, training on Zoom is a bit different than in person, right?

HW: Oh yeah. Night and day. But we do what we can, you know? Finding a way through adversity.

For the love of the game

THW: Don’t take this the wrong way, but why do you keep trying to keep playing professionally? It’s admirable, remarkable even, but not too many other players haven’t continued on the path you’ve taken to chase that dream.

Hayley Williams shoots at target during the Connecticut Whales 2021 Free Agent Camp. (Jess Starr/The hockey writers)

HW: I have experienced many negative things. I played DI hockey and that was over quickly for me. Since then I had a bit of a chip on my shoulder and wanted to prove some people wrong. I scratched and clawed my way to where I am now, and now it’s like I’m still on the rise. I haven’t peaked yet, even though I’m 31 years old in terms of age. People may think that this lady should stop playing now and have a baby. But everything has come together for me now and I make a lot of money playing hockey. I coach and I play hockey, and that’s my life. I don’t need to look for another job, I like hockey. So it’s not really like I’m trying to achieve that dream, I’m living the dream; I can’t say I would want to live my life differently.

THW: No one you call grandma, right? I know the chirping can be brutal at times!

HW: Oh yeah (laughs) I call myself Grandma. I’ll be the first to call me that. But then I step on the ice and they are as well, you have skill. You can be here.

Hayley’s World

THW: Seeing yourself in three different camps over the past two weekends made you look very confident on the ice. Did you feel that way?

HW: Absolutely. I’m a bit tied to Hungary now and I’m 90% sure I’ll go back and play my club season in Budapest, but I definitely want to stay visible in the US because I’m not done yet. I have so much more to go and like I said I’m not at my peak right now so I’m going to play until I can’t anymore. Even if, biologically, I am a woman who should be thinking about a family soon. That’s everyone’s first question to me, and yes, you think I should live my life a certain way, but it’s not your life, it’s mine.

Hayley Williams was one of 24 players on the ice for the 2021 Connecticut Whales Free Agent Camp. (Jess Starr/The hockey writers)

THW: So where are you going after today’s final NWHL tryout?

HW: I’m going back to Chicago to visit my family for a few days and then on June 18 I’m flying to Budapest because the national team camp starts on the 21st and lasts until the 26th. Then I’ll fly back to Chicago and then go to Vegas for July 4th, and I’ll be coaching there. Everything I do has to do with hockey, but I also travel and do everything I want to do. After all that, the next step would be back to centralization for the World Championships, hopefully because there was still a battle for a spot.