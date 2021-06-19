As cricketers you have to adapt: ​​Flexible Black Caps imperturbable





New Zealand opener Tom Latham has the recording of a spare day for the Def. of the World Test Championship after Fridays game was disrupted by rain.

Continued showers washed away all day at the Hampshire Bowl, but the possibility of a full five-day playday remains thanks to the inclusion of Wednesday as a reserve day. Latham is confident his team will be ready to go whatever the circumstances. It’s disappointing – the rain today, unfortunately it was predicted, but it’s one of those things you have to adjust as cricketers, he said after the first day. It’s something we have no control over, it’s just waiting and when we get the chance to show up, we make sure we’re ready. The great thing is that there’s also day six, so there’s some extra time we can use then. Well, just wait and see tomorrow.”

Tom Latham Press Conference Day 1 | WTC21 Final | IND of NZ WTCF_2021_INDVNZ_DAY1_MEDIA_CONFERENCE_NEWZEALAND The veteran batter said New Zealand’s job is to adapt to the situation they find themselves in. I think for us it’s just about waiting and trying to adapt to the weather conditions we face, whether it’s tomorrow or whenever it may be. It is important that we do not get caught on the hop and that we were ready when called upon. We’ve been in this situation many times as cricketers, so it’s about trying to stay ready. Given the circumstances and the amount of water that has fallen since yesterday afternoon, there was little chance that we would play today. So guys just tried to relax, there’s been a lot of table tennis, a lot of darts played in the team room. Guys are pretty relaxed and should give it another chance tomorrow and see what happens. New Zealand has yet to name their XI for the game, and the decision is expected to be made by coach Gary Stead and captain Kane Williamson.







