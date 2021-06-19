Ex-Cowboys WR Cole Beasley Says He’d Rather Retire Than Follow NFL COVID Rules





BUFFALO, NY Buffalo Bills recipient Cole Beasley does not plan to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and insists he will not abide by rules jointly passed by the NFL and NFLPA requiring unvaccinated players stay away from people. Beasley tweeted in response to criticism over the last 24 hours of his stance on social media, confirming Friday that he has not been vaccinated and will live my only life the way I want regardless. I’ll be out doing what I’m doing, he tweeted. I will be in public. If you’re (sic) afraid of me, stay away, or get vaccinated… I might die of covid, but I’d rather die really alive. I’m not going to take medicine for a leg that isn’t broken. I’d rather take my risks with Covid and build my immunity that way… I’m playing for free this year to live life as I’ve lived it from day one. If I’m forced to retire, so be it. Beasley said many players agree with him and many are not established veterans. The 32-year-old entering his 10th season wants to represent those players, he tweeted. Beasley tweeted that he has spoken to the players’ association since he initially tore them apart over their agreement with the league. The new policy applies to training camp and preseason. It restricts unvaccinated players while allowing vaccinated players to return to near normal, leading Beasley to believe the union was not representing all players. Beasley tweeted Friday morning confirming the report from The Athletics that the NFLPA had contacted him earlier in the day and agreed on certain aspects of the policy. Under the new policy, vaccinated players are also no longer required to wear masks in the team facility or during team travel. They have no travel restrictions, can use the sauna/steam room and gym with no capacity restrictions, and can communicate with vaccinated friends and family during team trips. Unvaccinated players must be tested daily for COVID-19 and must wear masks in team facilities and during travel. They are also not allowed to use the sauna/steam rooms, are subject to the weight room capacity limits and are not allowed to leave the team hotel to eat or interact with anyone outside the team travel party during the trip. The biggest problem for Cole is the difference between the protocols for those who have been vaccinated and those who have not been after high-risk exposure to COVID-19. Unvaccinated players will be quarantined after high risk exposure, while vaccinated players will not. Beasley is entering his third season with the Bills. He had the best of 82 catches for 967 yards in 2020. He has two years and about $11.9 million left on his contract. Find more Cowboys coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

