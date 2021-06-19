Revelstoke Cricket Group Meets Every Night – Revelstoke Review

The main evenings for cricket in Revelstoke are Tuesday to Thursday between 6pm and 9pm on the pitch next to the Old School Eatery. Singh said everyone is free to join. (Liam Harrap – Revelstoke Review)

The main evenings are Tuesday to Thursday between 6pm and 9pm next to the Old School Eatery

Every evening, when it’s not raining, there is a group of people playing cricket on the old school grounds on Third Street.

“We play every day as we can. The three hours go by like three minutes,” said Baldeep Singh, organizer.

“It’s a big part of our culture.”

Singh is originally from India where it is the most popular sport. In a country with more than 19,500 languages, Singh said cricket is the common ground.

“It’s played everywhere.”

The game originated in England in the mid-16th century and spread worldwide with the expansion of the British Empire. It is also popular in Australia and South Africa.

India will host the Cricket World Cup in 2023.

The main evenings for cricket in Revelstoke are Tuesday to Thursday between 6pm and 9pm on the pitch next to the Old School Eatery. Singh said everyone is free to join. They play with a tennis ball, instead of the traditional solid spheroid made of compressed leather, which requires players to wear protective gear.

“We play for fun. We are not professional,” Singh said with a laugh.

Do you have anything to add to this story, or anything else we should report? E-mail:

[email protected]

@RevelstokeRevue

[email protected]

Like us on facebook and follow us Twitter.

Local sports