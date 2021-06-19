3 surprising backups that could start in 2021

Maroon football is now as far away as it will ever seem. The collegiate seasons in the NCAA are coming to a close, with the college baseball World Series being the last remaining championship tournament to close.

It’s a tough time to be a college sports fan.

July is going to be even tougher, with Omaha being abandoned by the nation’s top teams, but the allure of all that an SEC football season entails will quickly draw closer in August ahead of the September 4 opening at 6 p.m. against Akron. at Jordan Hare Stadium.

The Tigers face several camp battles, and it’s clear that Bryan Harsin and co. wants the best player in every position. What happened before doesn’t matter this summer. The man who wants it the most will be the one taking pictures with the first unit in the fall.

What surprising backups can end up in the conversation for a starting position?

Let’s take a look:

Surprise Auburn football backup who could start in 2021 #1: TJ Finley

The talk for shock starters for the Tigers begins and ends with the addition of TJ Finley to the QB room last May.

Many fans and pundits are questioning whether the former LSU surprise starter in 2020 — at the time due to starter Myles Brennan’s injury — can reclaim the starting role. This time it would be because he defeated Bo Nix during the summer at camp. Can he make such a big leap from his 2020 campaign to get rid of the incumbent legacy signaler?

Well, he came to the Plains to start, so he expects of himself.