Arizona regulator hears from stakeholders about skins, data and more

The Arizona Department of Gaming reiterated Friday that it remains committed to a Sept. 9 group launch of sports betting platforms and retail locations, and said it hopes to complete the settlement process by mid-July. That information, and much more, came out during a virtual stakeholder meeting on the state’s draft rules for betting on events.

More than 90 interested parties logged in to the meeting, but FanDuel Director of Government Affairs Andrew Winchell and a few others led the way by providing guidance and seeking clarification on everything from the use of official competition data to how many skins are per operator. allowed whether or not in-play bets are allowed. FanDuel partners with the Phoenix Suns for sports betting.

The general consensus among the vocal potential operators and professional sports teams that will be able to apply for “event betting licenses” is that they all prefer a single skin per licensee and are on board with a group launch on September 9. ADG director Ted Vogt said the idea behind a group launch date was to not let one operator delay the launch process for others. He also indicated that the current public comment period, which opens on June 15 and closes on June 21, will not be the only opportunity for input.

“You will see significant changes to the rules based on the feedback we expect to receive today and the written process we are keeping open until 11:59 p.m. June 21,” Vogt said at the start of the meeting.

Responding to concerns from Senator Sally Ann Gonzales, who said she felt the period for public comments was far too short, Vogt said later in the meeting, “There will be a second round of public comments after the rules are updated.”

Friday’s meeting was the first of two for event betting stakeholders. A second meeting is set for June 21 at 1:00 PM local time. The ADG also holds two meetings for stakeholder input on proposed regulations for everyday fantasy.

ADG’s timeline is aggressive

Because the new Arizona sports betting law includes an emergency clause, the ADG may suspend some of its usual time frames while developing rules and preparing for launch. That said, launching operators on September 9, which is less than five months after the law was signed by Governor Doug Ducey, is an aggressive timeline. Only two states of the roughly 20 U.S. jurisdictions with live, legal sports betting were able to go from legal to live in less than five months: Indiana and Iowa. The first three to go live after the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act fell in May 2018 did not require new laws allowing sports betting in Delaware, New Jersey and Mississippi.

Vogt promised updated timelines on licensing and rules in the coming weeks.

Deadbeat dads, people who have to pay fines, can be topped off with sportsbook winnings in Arizona. This is one of the new rules under review in the state https://t.co/YRh7HV73Vu for subscribers — Ryan Randazzo (@utilityreporter) June 18, 2021

Beyond these key issues, stakeholders delved into detailed questions about official league data, in-play betting, using credit cards to fund player accounts, auditing, cashing out winning bets, and more. Some concerns only require the language to be cleaned up to properly express the intent, while others will likely mean bigger changes when the next round of rules is released.

What stakeholders want to clarify or change

Here’s a look at some of the discussion:

Official competition details: Most state laws require a sports governing body to request that official league data be used to settle certain bets (usually in-play betting), otherwise operators can use a data provider of their choice. Arizona’s design rules call for the opposite, allowing operators to ask for: not use official competition data. This process can become cumbersome for both operators and the ADG, as not all official competition data providers have data for all events, such as table tennis or chess, and in some cases, such as for the Academy Awards or Heisman Trophy, there are no “official data available at all.

In play betting: The rules currently give gamblers the “unilateral” right, Winchell said, to void bets before an event starts. This is standard practice in pari-mutuel betting, where the odds change until after time. It is not standard in fixed odds betting and Winchell asked for the rule to be changed. Winchell also said there is a “suspicion that all tickets should be considered final at the start of the event”, which would make it impossible to bet in the game. ADG’s Vogt was clear that was not the intent of the rule and that stakeholders could expect a change in the future.

Funding player accounts: Credit cards are not specifically listed as a way to fund player accounts, and advisor John Pappas asked the ADG to reconsider that position and include credit cards in the list of allowed ways to fund an account. Winchell also asked for massage language to indicate that all permitted forms of payment can be used to fund player accounts rather than being used for every actual wager as the current language suggests.

Paying out winning bets/withdrawals: The ADG took advantage of stakeholder knowledge on the subject after Penn National Gaming Vice President of Compliance & Regulatory Affairs Rhea Loney asked for changes to how operators keep the ADG informed about player investigations. There are times, Loney said, when a payout or withdrawal can be delayed because fraud is suspected. In that case, the operator would warn a player of a delay and tell him that the bet is being reviewed. “If we think it’s getting to the level of suspicious activity, we wouldn’t tell the player until we tell the ADG,” Loney said.

How Racetrack/OTB Licenses Work

Arizona’s new law allows a total of 20 “event gambling operator” licenses, the equivalent of a master license in other jurisdictions. Ten such licenses are for professional sports franchises and 10 for tribal entities. A key question that arises is how the ADG will determine which 10 of Arizona’s 22 gaming tribes should be licensed. That question was not immediately answered Friday.

There will also be 10 “limited event betting” licenses available for racetracks and OTBs. It appears that the circuits and OTBs will not only need to be licensed, but will also have to partner with an event betting operator to offer retail sports betting. There seemed to be some doubt about how these kinds of partnerships would work when Dave Auther, who represented Arizona Downs, asked, “What would motivate a master licensee to enter into a contract with us? Money? Goodwill? Friendship?” “

The answer is unclear, but whether a partnership with a main licensee, say the PGA or its sports betting DraftKings, or finding its own operator, racetracks and OTBs, would still be in a situation where a deal would have to be struck. Current regulations appear to limit the pool of potential partners to 20 rather than allowing tracks or OTBs to seek out a partner that is not yet state-licensed.