Breakdown of the 2021 US Open standings: Jon Rahm among the stacked top 20 behind co-leaders after round 2

Richard Bland has never won a major championship. He has never even won an event on the PGA Tour. And yet the 48-year-old Englishman finds himself in the midst of the 2021 US Open through two rounds of play after shooting a second round 67 on Friday, making him championship co-leader with Russell Henley entering Moving Day at Torrey Pines.

Henley nearly took the lead himself on Saturday before ruining a bogey-free round of golf on his final hole. He turned in a 1-under 70. Both Henley and Bland go to round 3 on 5 under, with a one-stroke lead over Louis Oosthuizen.

A successful 36-hole sprint to the finish won’t be easy for Bland or Henley on the unforgiving terrain of Torrey Pines, especially on this mega-stage with this field in pursuit. In addition to the pressure from Oosthuizen and Bubba Watson (both one stroke back), Jon Rahm is lurking two strokes and Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Collin Morikawa are all lurking within striking distance.

It should make for an exciting weekend. For now, here’s an overview of the standings after round 2.

T1. Richard Bland, Richard Henley (-5): With two career wins – one on the European Tour earlier this year and the other on the Challenge Tour in 2001 (!) – Bland’s unlikely rise in the standings on Friday is a story evolving with potential to become one of the more incredible stories to be at golf. This is Bland’s second appearance at the US Open (after missing the cut in 2009), and he is in a position to win his first career on the PGA Tour at a major championship amid a charged field of stars. Golf! Henley started his round with eight pairs and a birdie before making the turn. He then went on another par streak of seven before dropping a birdie and finally closing with a bogey – thanks to a missed two-foot putt – to come in at 70. Sour taste on the last hole aside, it was an overall brilliant round of golf to support his first round 67.

T3. Louis Oosthuizen, Matthew Wolff (-4): Tied for the lead in lap 1, Oosthuizen held out in lap 2 with a 1 on top of the front and 1 on the bottom of the back. His putter wasn’t as hot as Thursday — he was top-10 in the field in strokes won in round 1 — but he only had two bogeys around and put in a total of 26 putts, well ahead of the field average. Wolff was the big surprise here. After taking two months off competitive action, his first round of 70 was a nice story, but it didn’t feel sustainable. He backed that up Friday with a 3-under 68 and played his last 12 holes at 4 under. Wolff is a child prodigy with a shaky swing — the mix of talent and moxie that is a premium in the Tour — so having him in pursuit coming in on Saturday is a fantastic story.

T5. Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson (-3): An up-and-down start to the day for Rahm, who had been the betting favorite prior to the start of the tournament, finally balanced on Friday afternoon after hollowing out of the bunker on the par-4 14th hole. The only area of ​​the game where he lost strokes to the field was his driver, which was a strength on Thursday (and usually always is). That he still managed to get a 1-under round says something about how well Rahm is playing now, and he’s all about moving Day. Watson had one of the best rounds of the week in round 2 to position himself in the red on Saturday. He finished his 4-under-67 with seven birdies, completing just his fourth ever score under par in 42 career rounds of the US Open. Justin Ray.

T7. Xander Schauffele, Kevin Streelman, Mackenzie Hughes (-2): A pretty quick start to the day for Schauffele with back-to-back birdies after a No. 1 bogey set him on course to really post a number. He then made the turn at 2 under, but played his last nine to 1 over, ultimately failing to take advantage of some good driving positions. He was in the top 10 of the PGA Tour in winning putting in this season, but Friday was the second consecutive round in Torrey that he lost on the field with the putter.

T14. Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas (E): DeChambeau, the winner of the 2020 US Open, didn’t have his best of things in round 1, but found some of his better form on Friday with a 2-under 69 to get it right at the tournament. He endured four bogeys with four birdies and a memorable eagle on the par-5 18th. He said after his round that he got some answers to his problems in the middle of the night. Really. DeChambeau’s budding rival, Koepka, posted a forgettable 2-over 73 in round 2. His putter wasn’t the magic eraser it was Thursday, and he hit just eight of 14 fairways in the round, well below the field average. Much of it was a drag after a strong start where he picked up momentum from round 1. He is within five strokes of the lead and is still positioned to claim his third US Open in the last five years.

Morikawa, the 2020 PGA champion, finished Friday in the low round of the day with a 4-under 67 thanks to a birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie finish on the top nine. Morikawa’s putter gave him a few more attacks, but he took blows on the field with it. If he’s able to do that and couple this with his prowess as a ball striker, it makes a lot of sense why he could climb back into this – and why he’s a contender going into the weekend. Thomas had as great a round as Morikawa, quietly turning into a 2-under 69. He leaned heavily on his putter and was able to string together incredible iron shots, including a hole-out from the bunker on the par. 3 16th.

T21. Rory McIlroy and nine others (+1): The Rory roller coaster ran at full throttle on Friday. He had four bogeys and three birdies in his first nine holes. That continued as he made a bogey on 2, 4 and 5 before catching birdies on 6 and 9 coming home. It was another full-send from him from the tees Friday that paid off, but he had too many misjudged putts – be it for pace or incline – that really ate any chance he had of moving up the standings.