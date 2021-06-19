Matteo Berrettini overcomes Evans to reach Queen’s Club SF | ATP tour



Italy’s top executive Matteo Berrettini passed Daniel Evans 7-6(5), 6-3 at the Cinch Championships in London on Friday to reach his third semi-final in the ATP Tour career on grass. “I didn’t serve very well, but I came back well and I just played better in the last few points of the tiebreak,” said Berrettini. “After that I felt more confident. The conditions were very tough, windy and cold, so I took my time to adjust a bit. I am quite satisfied with my performance. “The track condition was really good. I expected slippery conditions, but it was like yesterday. I came here to win the tournament, that’s my goal. Now that I’m two steps away, I’m going to think about the next match tomorrow. I’m happy with the way I’m playing and my mentality is really good.” No. 9 in the FedEx ATP rankings, Berrettini improved to 24-6 over the season, after winning the trophy at the Serbia Open (deceased Karatsev) and reaching the final at the Mutua Madrid Open (left to Zverev). Berrettini has had previous success on this surface, having won the 2019 MercedesCup in Stuttgart (d. Auger-Aliassime). The No. 1 Italian hit 13 aces and won 81 percent (38/48) of his first service points against Evans to advance within an hour and 40 minutes. In a first ATP Head2Head encounter between the two, both managed to fend off breakpoints early in the match as they acclimated to the damp conditions. After Evans battled through a massive game to lead 3-2, the set moved on to serve when it reached a tie-break, which Berrettini won after Evans could only push a defensive forehand for long. --> At the start of the second, Berrettini hammered down four straight aces while giving him a 2-1 lead. The 25-year-old won 57 percent (8/14) of the points on Evans’ first serve in the second set and broke in the eighth game before concluding the win on service. Evans hadn’t dropped a set en route to the quarter-finals by beating Alexei Popyrin and Adrian Mannarino, but he fell on Friday, meaning the Murray River Open champion (d. Auger-Aliassime) now has a 14-11 record this season. Berrettini now plays in the semifinals on Saturday against the fourth seed Alex de Minaur. Australian de Minaur fought back to beat former two-time titlist Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and five minutes to advance to the semi-finals on Friday. The 22-year-old, who is currently number 22 in the FedEx ATP rankings, won 73 percent (22/30) of his second service points and saved 6 of the 7 break points he got when he switched to 16-12 for the season.

