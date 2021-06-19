How I combine tennis with studying 11-year-old world champion

Nigerian Musa Mustapha, an 11-year-old table tennis player, is the world’s best in the boys’ category under 11 cadets. According to the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), he is the second African to achieve this feat, with 128 points. In this interview, the native and Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 student of Al-faizun Academy, Abuja, said that Nigerians should expect more from him.

Daily Trust: When did you start playing table tennis?

Musa Mustapha: I started playing at the age of 7

DT: What was the reason for choosing the sport?

Mustafa: The people around me encouraged me to love the sport.

DT: What do you like most about table tennis?

Mustafa: What I love about table tennis is the fun I have while playing it. I love table tennis, unimaginable

DT: Who is your role model?

Mustafa: Aruna’s photos.

DT: How do you combine your studies with table tennis?

Mustafa: There is time for everything. When it’s time to go to school, I go to school. When I get back from school, I rest, train, do my assignments and get ready for the next day. And as for travel, when I travel for tournaments and I go back to school, all my teachers teach me all the subjects that I missed in class.

DT: How do you prepare for competitions?

Mustafa: Before I play a match, I always think about how I can beat my opponent with all my strategies and game plans.

DT: Do you get discouraged when you lose?

Mustafa: Sometimes when I lose I get discouraged, but I have to keep working hard.

DT: What would be your most memorable moment in table tennis?

Mustafa: My most memorable moment was when I met the sports minister and sat down close to him and talked.

DT: How satisfied are you with your performance in the last tournament you attended?

Mustafa: I was happy, but not too happy. I’m still looking forward to playing my next tournament to see that I can make myself a better player.

DT: You’re currently in the top 20 under-15 and under-13, and ultimately number 1 in the world under-11. What are you doing to keep improving your rating?

Mustafa: It’s always training and discipline that makes me achieve what I want.

DT: How do you interact with your classmates? Do they recognize you as a table tennis player?

Mustafa: I always make sure to stay positive with everyone around me. I don’t know if they all see me as a table tennis player. But even if they don’t see me as a table tennis star, I will always see myself as a star, and a rising star

DT: Coach or involve your classmates at school in the game of table tennis?

Mustafa: I talk to some of my classmates about table tennis and they also ask me some questions.

DT: How much support do you get from your family?

Mustafa: My family gives me 40 percent of the support, while Almighty Allah gives me 60 percent of the support I need. These are always the two most important supports that a person needs in his life.

DT: What is your advice to other young table tennis players in Nigeria?

Mustafa: They have to train and keep working hard.