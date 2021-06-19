Olympic track and field trials: True finishes fourth in 10,000

EUGENE, Oregon Ben True of North Yarmouth was again one place short of qualifying for the Olympics, as he finished fourth in the 10,000 meters in the US track and field trials on Friday night.

Woody Kincaid, Grant Fisher and Joe Klecker pulled away on the final lap to claim the three Olympic berths. True was fourth in 27 minutes, 58.88 seconds.

True, 35, has another shot at 5,000 next week.

Previously, Isaiah Harris of Lewiston and Rachel Schneider of Sanford began their quest for an Olympic berth by getting past the first round of their events.

Harris, a former NCAA 800-meter champion, finished third in his heat with a time of 1:45.25, just behind winner Donovan Brazier and runner-up Brannon Kidder. Hell race again in the semifinals on Saturday; the final is Monday.

Mitchell Black from Brunswick was seventh in his heat and was eliminated.

Schneider took second place in her 5,000m semifinal, clocking in at 15:23.45 to advance to Monday’s final.

Ryan Crouser, the defending Olympic shot put champion, broke a 31-year-old world record with his mark of 76 feet, 8 1/4 inches. He won the match by beating world champion Joe Kovacs, with Payton Otterdahl in third.

The 75-10 1/4 outdoor mark has been in the possession of Randy Barnes of the USA since May 20, 1990. Five months ago, Crouser broke Barnes’ world record for indoor racing at 74-10 1/2 (22.82 meters).

Before the race started Friday, Shelby Houlihan’s quest to undo her doping suspension in time to participate in the trials was rejected.

Houlihan’s request for an emergency injunction from Switzerland’s highest court was denied because the court did not have the original decision to refer to make its own judgment.

The Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport announced earlier this week that it had banned Houlihan for four years after international testers found traces of the performance enhancer nandrolone in its system.

Houlihan, who finished fourth in last year’s world championships in the 1,500 and holds the U.S. record at both 1,500 and 5,000 meters, says the positive test came because she ate a pork burrito hours before the test. There have been many examples in recent years of spoiled meat causing positive effects.

Houlihan was entered for both distances in Friday’s qualifying rounds, but her name was removed before the races started.

She offered a update on the case on social media.

I want to make it clear that, contrary to media reports, I never intended to compete if this ban was not granted, she said. If I raced it would be the right way. I respect the sport and my competitors too much.

Her precarious status before the races caused chaos on the day leading up to the start of the stages.

USA Track and Field announced Thursday that Houlihan would be allowed to run until she exhausted all her appeals, which is believed to include an appeal in Swiss court. That prompted a response from athletes and others who asked why an athlete who had been banned by CAS, the ultimate authority in the sporting world, was allowed to race.

USATF and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee returned later in the day and said they would abide by all anti-doping rules. USATF explained that it had not received official notice of Houlihan’s ban until late in the day and therefore had not been in a position to remove her from the lineup.

Meanwhile, Houlihan’s team sent his appeal to the Swiss Supreme Court, asking for an injunction. Although that request was denied, Houlihan said she would pursue the appeal once CAS has made its full decision.

I’ve been told these kinds of calls are hard to win, but I continue to believe that the truth will prevail, she said.

In a social media post and video news conference earlier this week, Houlihan and her attorney detailed their case, including the existence of hair samples that showed no evidence of long-term nandrolone buildup and a food log that showed she ate the burrito. hours before the test.

I can’t find the words to express how discouraging this is, she said in Friday’s Instagram post. It absolutely breaks my heart that my dreams and career are being taken away for something I didn’t do.

Houlihan would have been the favorite in both the 1,500 and 5,000. The absence of the 5,000 may create an opening for Schneider, who is now seeded fifth. Schneider will also join the 10,000 next week.

« Previous

US Open: Unknown Englishman takes share of lead