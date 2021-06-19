5-star defensive end takes unofficial visit to Auburn





Many people raved about new Auburn recruiting coach Nick Eason, and the momentum continued as one of the best prospects for 2023 made its way to the plains this week. Peter Woods paid an unofficial visit with his Thompson High School teammate School Tony Mitchell this week, marking the first visit for both prospects since Bryan Harsin and his staff arrived on the plains. Woods alluded to a return to the Plains on his Twitter yesterday as his visit ended: Woods is a 5 star defense point from Alabaster, AL and currently plays for Thompson High School. Woods is currently the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 class and the No. 2 defensive linemen in the 2023 class and is the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama. Last season, Woods injured his leg and missed more than half the season, but returned to lead Thompson to the 7A Championship. In two years for Thompson High, Woods has amassed a total of 84 tackles, 23 tackles for losses and 10.5 sacks. Gabe Brooks of 247Sports released a scout report on Woods and had this to say about the talented lad from Alabaster: “Naughty line of defense prospect with potential for workforce flexibility across multiple schemes. Good height and enough frame space to add more bulk. Blinks impressive suddenness and functional athleticism relative to size and age. Shows consistent decoupling ability to throw versus run. Flashes some pass-rush nuance past its years. Athletic enough to be a threat from the rear. Strong on the point of attack and reaches the ball with conviction. It seems like an extremely high-profile prospect with a lot of long-term potential as well. Potential to become a multi-year impactful starter with an early-round NFL Draft cap.” Woods’ recruiting is far from over, but Alabama, Florida State, Florida, Auburn and Michigan seem to be the favorites for the talented defense. Alabama, Florida, UCF and Auburn are the most recent schools to receive an unofficial 5-star visit. If the Tigers lived up to this commitment, Woods would be the highest-rated recruit in the history of Auburn football recruiting. Nick Eason and the Auburn football staff hope to get Woods on campus next year for an official visit, and Woods will most likely return to the Plains for a game this fall. Eason and this staff have been flexing their muscles on the hiring path, but turning this momentum into commitments is now becoming a challenge. Stay tuned for this recruiting as Woods may just be the #1 prospect on the Tigers 2023 recruiting board.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos