The Recorder – Tennis: Turners Falls advances to quarters





Published: 18-6-2021 21:43:18

As it turns out, the Turners Falls tennis team was saving its best for the postseason. the no. 10 Thunder provided the shock in the first round of the West Div. 3 girls tennis tournament, beating Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School, 3-2, on Friday. The win was Turners’ second of the season (2-7). Steph Peterson took a 6-0, 6-1 win over PVCICS’s Gabriella Carr in the second singles, while the Thunder pair of Mercedes Bailey and Emily Denison defeated Avery Richards and Rachel Goa, 6-1, 6-0, in No. 1 doubles . The Dragons forfeited No. 2 doubles, giving Turners the 3-2 win. Thunder IsabelleFarrick fell to Charlotte Kelly, 6-0, 6-1, in No. 1 singles, while Maria Labelle lost to JulietScott, 7-5, 1-0 (retired) in No. 3 singles. Turners will face Pioneer Valley Christian in Springfield on Monday. Lee 4, Frontier 1 The Redhawks took a doubles win, but it was the only game in which they came out victorious, falling 4-1 to the Wildcats in the West Div quarterfinals. 3 tournament. The duo of Sydney Scanlon and Samantha Scanlon earned the win for Frontier, beating Lauren Durken and Shea Kelly, 6-4, 6-0, in No. 2 doubles. Boys Volleyball Sabis 3, Athol 0 Luke Inniss and Colin Mason together accounted for nine out of ten Athols kills in a 25-10, 25-21 and 25-13 loss to No. 6 Sabis in the opening round of the boys’ volleyball tournament. Athol got 10 assists from setter Holden Girouard. Inniss and Caleb LeBlanc each recorded 15 digs. Thanks to the Bulldogs, they played well and made very few mistakes, said Athol coach Sean MacDonald. This year everyone was able to get into the playoffs, but I’m proud that our boys qualified the old-fashioned way by winning at least half of their games.







