Local youth hockey club continues to grow





YORKTOWN — Hampton Roads is a sporting region in its own right. The Seven Cities have produced hundreds of professional athletes for just about every major sport. Baseball, basketball, soccer, track and field, the list goes on…until you get to ice hockey. Only a handful of people born and raised in Virginia, let alone Hampton Roads, have played professional hockey. However, just because no Hampton Roads resident has been able to break into the… National Hockey League (NHL) does not mean, however, that there is not a strong hockey presence in the area. While the game may be harder to find in warmer climates like Southeast Virginia, hockey has had a place in Hampton Roads on and off since the 1970s, when the Southern Hockey League's Hampton Gulls played four seasons at the Hampton Coliseum. Then, in 1989, the Admirals came to Norfolk with varying degrees of success over the years, both in wins and ticket sales. This region has had a vibrant youth hockey scene for over three decades. The Peninsula Prowl Youth Hockey Association (PYHA) nurtures generations of hockey players and fans through competitions, clinics and skating lessons. Mark Ross is the PYHA president and the father of a Prowl player. In an interview with WYDaily, he said that the proliferation of professional hockey fandom has benefited the PYHA significantly over the years. "There are a lot of families in the Prowl who are, for example, Pittsburgh Penguins fans or Washington Capitals fans," Ross said. "Even though the love of the game starts at the pro level, it filters down to a love of the game here at this level." The PYHA is headquartered in the Hampton Roads Iceplex, which is tucked away from Victory Boulevard in Yorktown. The association has young athletes from all over the Peninsula and Southside of Hampton Roads who come to play. The Prowl has teams for every age and every skill level. For children aged 6-18, there are teams that help players acquire skills for every aspect of the game. With internal teams playing locally, and for the more experienced players, there are joint select teams that travel to play teams in other places. For families looking to get their kids started in sports, Ross says the PYHA participates in the Try Hockey Free program. For a day in February and November respectively, youth hockey leagues across the country invite the general public to come to the rink and see what the game is about. For those who don't want to wait until November to start their hockey journey, Ross says the YPHA strongly encourages newcomers to take skating lessons. "An important aspect of learning and enjoying the game of hockey is learning to skate," he said. "Once kids get the hang of skating and skating well, the game of hockey comes to them. They learn the game quickly and sliding and moving over the edge of a piece of steel is such a unique experience."







