Martin Rutter Player Stats for Division One, Summer 2014, Cleveland Table Tennis League





Ian Richardson Darlington A

Darlington A 21/05/2014 11-5

11-4

11-3 N/A To win Stephen Holmes Darlington A

Darlington A 21/05/2014 11-6

11-6

17-15 N/A To win Joe Childs Darlington A

Darlington A 21/05/2014 11-3

11-3

11-4 N/A To win Nuradin Muktar Northfield Table Tennis Club A

Northfield A 27/05/2014 11-9

12-10

8-11

11-9 N/A To win Steve Burge Northfield Table Tennis Club A

Northfield A 27/05/2014 11-6

11-3

11-8 N/A To win Joseph Clark Northfield Table Tennis Club A

Northfield A 27/05/2014 11-2

11-8

12-10 N/A To win Paul Smith Swerve Table Tennis Club A

Dodging TTC A 04/06/2014 4-11

11-7

11-8

11-8 N/A To win Stephen Brunskill Swerve Table Tennis Club A

Dodging TTC A 04/06/2014 11-5

7-11

11-7

11-7 N/A To win Alec Ward Swerve Table Tennis Club A

Dodging TTC A 04/06/2014 7-11

11-8

5-11

6-11 N/A Loss Will Dobinson Northfield Table Tennis Club B

Northfield B 18/06/2014 11-4

11-5

11-9 N/A To win Joe Cope Northfield Table Tennis Club B

Northfield B 18/06/2014 11-3

11-5

11-5 N/A To win David Forsberg Northfield Table Tennis Club B

Northfield B 18/06/2014 11-3

11-6

11-6 N/A To win Malcolm Muldoon Ormesby Table Tennis Club C

Ormesby TTC C 02/07/2014 11-6

11-3

11-6 N/A To win Chris Gunn Ormesby Table Tennis Club C

Ormesby TTC C 02/07/2014 11-6

11-5

11-9 N/A To win Nathan Kelo Ormesby Table Tennis Club C

Ormesby TTC C 02/07/2014 11-3

11-9

11-8 N/A To win Mike Fenby Nunthorpe Table Tennis Club A

Nunthorpe TTC A 09/07/2014 11-5

11-8

11-4 N/A To win David Pashley Nunthorpe Table Tennis Club A

Nunthorpe TTC A 09/07/2014 11-3

11-5

11-4 N/A To win James Rulea Nunthorpe Table Tennis Club A

Nunthorpe TTC A 09/07/2014 11-3

11-8

11-2 N/A To win Mark Walpole Beaumont Accountancy Services Nomads A

Beaumont A 23/07/2014 11-8

11-6

11-4 N/A To win Stephen Baines Beaumont Accountancy Services Nomads A

Beaumont A 23/07/2014 11-5

10-12

11-2

11-8 N/A To win Stephen Cooper Beaumont Accountancy Services Nomads A

Beaumont A 23/07/2014 11-3

12-10

12-10 N/A To win Michael Young Ormesby Table Tennis Club B

Ormesby TTC B 01/08/2014 12-14

11-6

11-9

11-6 N/A To win Kaine Macdonald Ormesby Table Tennis Club B

Ormesby TTC B 01/08/2014 11-9

11-9

11-2 N/A To win Calum Wit Ormesby Table Tennis Club B

Ormesby TTC B 01/08/2014 11-8

11-4

11-5 N/A To win John Bushnal Westbourne Hartlepool

Westbourne 06/08/2014 11-4

11-7

11-4 N/A To win David Hutchinson Westbourne Hartlepool

Westbourne 06/08/2014 11-5

11-1

11-6 N/A To win Keith Robertson Westbourne Hartlepool

Westbourne 06/08/2014 11-6

11-1

12-10 N/A To win







